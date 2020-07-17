Boon Lay Job Fair To Offer 1,200 Job Openings On 18 Jul

The recession and pandemic have led to thousands of unemployed and financially struggling Singaporeans.

However, some jobseekers may finally find respite in this upcoming job fair — featuring 1,200 job openings for West Coast residents.

Source

The event will be held on Saturday (18 Jul) at Boon Lay Community Club.

Here’s Minister Desmond Lee’s Facebook post, announcing the job fair deets in full on Friday (17 Jul).

Source

Before you decide to head down, here’s what you need to know.

1,200 job openings at Boon Lay job fair

The event will offer more than 1,200 job opportunities for attendees from 8 companies.

Here’s a list of some of the participating companies and their job opportunities.

Air Tech Engineering & Consultancy

Building Technician

Cleaning Express

Cleaners

Gardeners

Pest Control Technicians

Faxolif Industries

Production Operators

Watson’s Personal Care Stores

Customer Assistant

Customer Supervisor

Imperial Ink

Lab Technician

Production Operator

Sales Executive

Sales Manager

Sheng Siong Group

Food Processing Worker (Butcher)

Cashier

Packer (Fruit / Grocery / Vegetable / Frozen)

Food Processing Worker (Seafood)

Internal Driver (HQ Warehouse)

Packer (Frozen for HQ Warehouse)

Here’s the link to head to their event page to register and learn more details about these openings.

Age-friendly employers will meet potential jobseekers

Jobseekers, including mid-entry & senior workers, can choose to take part in these activities:

Job interviews or meetings with age-friendly employers

Seek assistance from social support groups

Join online Zoom meetings with Grassroots Advisers

Source

Support for mature workers

Older workers may feel discouraged when competing with younger workers in today’s dismal job market.

But a virtual dialogue taking place will outline support programmes for jobs and social policies available to them.

Interested participants can also join the event via Zoom but pre-registration is required.

Time to polish your resumes

The massive job fair will be held at the Boon Lay Community Club on Saturday (18 Jul).

If you or your loved ones are interested, do remember to register online so event organisers can prepare for the expected foot traffic.

The venue is a 20-minute walk from the Lakeside MRT station.

Here are more details about the event:

Boon Lay Job Fair

Address: 10 Boon Lay Place, S649882

Date: 18 Jul 2020

Time: 10.00am-3.00pm

Nearest MRT: Lakeside MRT station

The closest bus stop at Boon Lay Community Club is served by services 99, 240, and 974.

All the best to job seekers

Some job seekers may feel depressed and discouraged on the hunt, but remember that the first step is always the hardest.

By upskilling and networking, we hope you’ll be able to get matched with the right company eventually.

We sincerely wish all our job seekers all the best in securing a great job soon.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.