CNB Seizes Drugs Worth $640,000 In Boon Lay Raid, Including 1,203g Of ‘Ice’

Despite Singapore’s strict stance against drugs, we continue to hear about huge drug busts every now and then.

On Tuesday (8 Sep), officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized an assortment of drugs worth $640,000 in a Boon Lay raid.

2 suspects have been arrested in connection to the drug bust.

CNB finds 1.5kg of Heroin in Boon Lay raid

According to CNB’s press release, officers arrested a 30-year-old male suspect and conducted a search in his Boon Lay residential unit afterwards.

There, they found cash and a myriad of drugs:

Cannabis – 10g

Ecstasy – 669 tablets

Erimin-5 – 7,502 tablets

‘Ice’ – 1.203kg

Ketamine – 512g

Officers also found cash worth $8,680 as well as “packaging materials”.

Packaging materials

In total, the drugs seized during the Boon Lay raid amounted to a whopping $640,000.

A 28-year-old female suspect was also arrested at the unit.

Later, CNB officers carried out a search of the man’s car and found an additional 1.5kg of heroin.

Investigations are ongoing

CNB shared that the heroin seized was enough to “feed the addiction” of 715 addicts for the course of a week.

Similarly, the 1.2kg of ‘Ice’ is reportedly enough to feed 690 abusers over 7 days.

CNB is currently investigating the suspects’ drug activities.

CNB seized $423,000 worth of drugs last month

Just last month, CNB officers seized $423,000 worth of drugs in a single day when they conducted raids in Geylang, Jalan Besar, and along Beach Road.

Earlier in July, CNB also busted a bizarre case of concealment where $30,000 worth of drugs were hidden in pumpkins.

Keep Singapore drug-free

Kudos to CNB for their vigilance and their commitment to making Singapore a drug-free nation.

We hope those thinking of doing drugs would be deterred by such operations, however strong the temptation might be.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau.