Boss In Malaysia Breaks Down After Employee Tenders Resignation

To move our career forward, sometimes we end up seeking better opportunities. Yet, it’s understandably heartbreaking if we leave a job that we’ve grown to love.

On Thursday (11 Mar), a Malaysian employee named Sodiqin took to Twitter to share a touching farewell with his boss upon tendering his resignation. While he had to leave due to unfortunate circumstances, his boss apologised for failing to protect him.

We summarise the details of this moving resignation below.

Employee loved his job

According to World of Buzz, Sodiqin worked in the sales department of his previous company. He was the youngest and the only Malay in the team, while the rest were Chinese.

Despite their differences, Sodiqin loved his job and never felt left out.

Apparently, they packed him halal food whenever they went out. They also opted to frequent a halal café when they went out to drink.

Though there were originally 11 employees in the department, their numbers dwindled to 5 due to the pandemic. Sodiqin and his colleagues multitasked to compensate for the lack of manpower, but they still loved their job.

Unfortunately, an issue between management and Sodiqin’s department reportedly arose.

Feeling like they couldn’t grow by staying in the company, several members of the team decided to leave around the same time.

Employee tenders resignation

For Sodiqin and his teammates, the saddest thing about resigning was leaving their boss, whom he told World of Buzz, couldn’t do the same.

When it was time to tender his resignation, Sodiqin gave his boss a potted plant.

In a video clip of the exchange which Sodiqin posted on Twitter, his former boss broke down in tears upon receiving the gift.

She also scolded him lightheartedly for spending his money on her.

He explained his rationale for the gift to World of Buzz,

I decided to buy her a plant because her [existing] plant in the office won’t grow.

He also made keychains out of printed photos of the team’s many precious moments together.

Boss apologises for not protecting him

After accepting the gift, Sodiqin’s boss apologised several times for failing to protect him.

She wished him well and hoped he would be able to find a better place.

In turn, Sodiqin reassured her that it was okay because she had done her part. He added that he loved working in the company while it lasted.

He told her that he was happy with the time he spent there because he felt welcome even as the lone “Malay boy” in the team.

Then, he genuinely thanked her for all the times his superior had offered a helping hand.

Throughout the conversation, his boss can be seen holding back her tears while Sodiqin held her hands to comfort her.

Hope he finds greener pastures

Leaving a job that you love is a heartbreaking decision to make.

Though their time together didn’t last forever, at least Sodiqin learned the ropes in a collaborative environment where colleagues were both supportive and considerate.

Not all careers are bound to last, and perhaps leaving will mark the beginning of something better. So, here’s to hoping Sodiqin and his colleagues find another job they enjoy, wherever that may be.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.