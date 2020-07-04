Deadly Box Jellyfish Floating Around In Sentosa Waters

Jellyfish sighting is rare in Singapore. But if you’re fortunate, or unfortunate, to come across one, it’s best to keep your distance as they might be deadly.

On Friday (3 Jul), someone spotted a box jellyfish – known to be fatal to humans – in Sentosa waters and recorded a video of it.

The video – posted on environmental conservation group Marine Stewards – has since garnered over 1,000 shares.

Box jellyfish is “highly venomous”

Marine Stewards warned the public that the box jellyfish sighted is “highly venomous”.

They reminded visitors to be extra cautious if they’re swimming in the sea.

And if they’re swimming off a boat, the captain should always keep a lookout as jellyfish near the surface can be seen from a certain height or distance.

NParks alerted of box jellyfish sighting

According to the post, National Parks Board (NParks) has been alerted and they’re currently looking into the issue.

Marine Stewards also noted that although this is a single sighting, visitors need to be vigilant in the coming weeks.

If they see any jellyfish, it’s good to take photos, videos, and inform NParks or Marine Stewards the location right away.

To be safe, Marine Stewards is advising the public not to swim in Sentosa area for at least 2 weeks until they can get more information.

We have reached out to NParks for comment.

Most toxic animal on earth

Box jellyfishes may look unassuming, but they’re the most toxic animal on earth, according to National Geographic.

Here are some interesting facts:

They have 24 eyes, grouped into 4 clusters

One of their eyes is always looking up, even if they’re swimming upside down

Their stings don’t affect sea turtles.

In fact, sea turtles regularly eat them. What a twist.

Now that you know more about the box jellyfish, it’s best not to take any chances when it comes to safety. So do advise your loved ones and friends not to go swimming in Sentosa for now.

You’ll never know if there could be more lurking about.

