3-year-old boy injured during haircut at Tampines salon, parents considering legal action

Tampines barber accidentally injures boy during haircut at Tampines salon

A routine haircut for a three-year-old boy turned distressing when he was accidentally injured behind the ear at a Tampines hair salon earlier this month.

The injury, which left a visible scar, prompted the boy’s parents to consider legal action, citing a lack of immediate care and concern from the salon’s staff.

Parents claim barber was rough & failed to treat bleeding wound

According to Shin Min Daily News, the mishap occurred at New Nada, a barbershop located in Century Square, at around 5pm on 1 May.

It was the family’s first visit to the salon.

The boy’s mother, Ms Isha (name transliterated from Mandarin), said she and her husband had brought their son in for a quick trim when things took a turn.

She alleged that the barber’s rough handling led to a cut behind her son’s ear.

Despite the injury, the barber did not treat the wound and instead continued rubbing the area, which caused the boy pain and made him cry.

“We pointed out the bleeding, but instead of treating the injury, the barber kept rubbing it, which made it worse,” she said, adding that the barber “carried on with the haircut as though nothing had happened”.

Upon closer inspection, the couple also noticed bloodstains behind the boy’s other ear.

Salon allegedly refuses to take responsibility

Ms Isha said the salon owner was present during the incident but allegedly showed no sympathy or willingness to address the matter.

He barely looked at the injury and even told the couple to “relax” when Ms Isha’s husband raised his voice.

Feeling ignored and frustrated, the family left the salon without further discussion.

They did not seek medical attention, fearing the salon would refuse to compensate them.

However, they are now considering legal action.

“The wound was deep, and it has left a scar,” said Ms Isha. “The least they could have done was apologise and put a plaster on it.”

Barber panicked & wanted to apologise

In response, the salon owner told Shin Min Daily News that the barber did not notice the injury at first.

After the boy’s parents pointed it out, he panicked and attempted to stop the bleeding by rubbing the wound.

He claimed that the barber had intended to apologise, but the family left before he had the chance.

“My daughter knows the family and tried to reach out, but they’re still upset,” the owner shared. “I understand — if it were my child, I’d be angry, too.”

He added that he has since reminded staff to handle such situations more carefully in future, including applying medication and treating injuries properly.

Conflicting accounts over child’s behaviour during haircut

A Shin Min Daily News reporter also visited the salon and spoke to a manager, who confirmed that the barber involved is 75 years old and has more than 50 years of experience.

The manager stated that the boy had been fussy during the haircut, which may have led to the injury.

“Children usually move when they cry, so the razor might have caused the cut because of that,” he said.

However, Ms Isha maintained that her son had been calm and cooperative throughout the session.

She also raised concerns about the barber’s technique, noting that he had removed the safety guard from the razor — a practice she later learned is generally avoided when cutting children’s hair due to the risk of accidental cuts.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.