Boy Accidentally Flips Roti Canai Onto Toddler’s Head At M’sian Eatery, Family Has Good Laugh

Boy Accidentally Flips Roti Canai Onto Toddler’s Head, Tries To Comfort Him

Roti canai (or roti prata as it’s known in Singapore) is a popular dish in Malaysia, with numerous eateries across the country serving it.

A special feature of Warung Abg Mad Roti Canai in Perak, however, is a young boy who masterfully flips roti canai in front of enraptured customers.

However, even expert showmen like him can make mistakes — a roti he threw into the air once landed squarely on a toddler’s head.

Thankfully, his family wasn’t mad at what happened, and instead got a good laugh out of it.

Boy performs routine but roti canai lands on toddler’s head

In a TikTok video posted on 7 May on the eatery’s account, the boy was seen performing his routine in the eatery.

It immediately becomes obvious that he’s quite good, as he tosses and catches the dough like a seasoned pro despite his young age.

However, as he runs to catch a particularly high toss, he’s unexpectedly blocked by a toddler sitting in a high chair.

He fails to catch the dough, and it remarkably lands precisely on the toddler’s head.

Boy quickly removes roti canai from toddler’s head, family laugh

The boy quickly removes the dough from the head of the surprised child, who was wearing a cap.

Nevertheless, he starts crying, though the people around him are seemingly unperturbed.

Since the boy isn’t physically hurt, his family sitting at the table with him breaks out into smiles and laughter.

Boy comforts crying toddler

The roti canai boy initially seems to be unsure of what to do, but eventually tries to comfort the toddler with a hand on the shoulder.

He also amusingly offers the balled-up piece of dough to the child.

Unsurprisingly, the offer is declined.

Boy is face of the eatery

According to the eatery’s Facebook page, the boy’s name is Adli Nur Iman Bin Ahmad and he’s apparently something like the face of the eatery.

Their TikTok account is filled with videos of Adli flipping and tossing roti canai, meaning he’s become sort of an attraction for customers.

Adli’s skills aren’t confined to the eatery, though. He’s apparently performed at places like schools for special occasions like teacher’s day and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

His shows have apparently been greatly appreciated as he’s been given more than one certificate of appreciation.

Kudos to Adli for using his skills to brighten people’s days. It seems even when he makes mistakes it results in entertainment all round.

