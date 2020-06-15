Brother & Sister Support Each Other To Order Food In S’pore Hawker Centre

As a kid, ordering food yourself without parents’ supervision is a significantly nerve-wrecking moment. Yet, if overcome, it is a milestone we can be proud of.

This touching image of brother and sister holding hands in the hawker centre was shared on Facebook last Saturday (13 Jun).

As the younger sibling was evidently nervous to purchase food alone, her brother provided some moral support by holding her hand.

This story of kinship is relatable to many Singaporeans, moved by this simple yet poignant moment.

Sister was nervous to order

On Saturday morning (13 Jun), the netizen stumbled upon a conversation between a father and his daughter at Pek Kio Food Centre.

Apparently, the man had handed over a $5 note to the girl, and instructed her to purchase her own meal.

After he left, she remained visibly nervous. Possibly due to the daunting task of feeling alone while safely distanced in the queue — a familiar feeling we all had as children.

Brother assures sister of his presence

However, the timely arrival of her older sibling was a huge relief for the child.

He took her hand firmly in his, displaying a commendable ‘big brother’ attitude that deserves our respect.

Furthermore, he turns to her sister and assures her,

Don’t worry, I’m here.

A statement that touched us and netizens who shared the post more than 3,000 times at the point of writing.

Sibling camaraderie like no other

Certainly, this heartwarming encounter is one that compels us to reflect on memorable moments we had with our siblings in childhood.

Some Singaporeans even left comments in the Facebook post, jokingly tagging and comparing their siblings to this cute duo.

Wish we had an older brother just like her

The image of the 2 children donning masks, hand-in-hand while waiting for their turn at social distancing markers is a powerful one.

For the many of us who bit the bullet to order food for the first time as kids, this story leaves us yearning for an older brother who would care for us like this.

We’re sure this heartwarming brother-sister duo is now the epitome of sibling goals.

