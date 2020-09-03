McDonald’s M’sia Launches Brown Sugar BBT & Lattes From S$2.96

Just when you think you’ve tried every BBT in the market, a new one suddenly pops up and takes you by surprise.

McDonald’s Malaysia launched its McCafé Ada Boba collection on Thursday (3 Sep). The range includes boba-riffic treats like their Brown Sugar Boba Latte, Brown Sugar Boba Milk, and Brown Sugar Boba Americano.

Just like all Malaysian food trends, we predict that it’ll eventually enter our shores soon.

McDonald’s brown sugar BBTs & lattes

McDonald’s Malaysia’s new product range includes Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Boba Lattes, and Brown Sugar Boba Americano.

While you may have tried McDonald’s boba milk tea floats, we’re excited to know how these new flavours will stack up against it.

Our favourite BBTs are usually mixed with a good chunk of milk. Yet, this version combines caffeine-induced lattes with chunky boba.

When you grab your morning pick-me-up, you’ll be delighted to find that you can sip tapioca pearls mixed into the concoction.

The new treats are priced at S$2.96 (RM8.99) for medium-sized drinks and S$3.62 (RM10.99) for a large-sized drink. Since you can grab them on a budget, we predict you can buy a bundle.

Hope it comes to Singapore soon

McDonald’s Malaysia’s brown sugar BBTs and lattes are available through McDelivery or Drive-Thru starting today. Unfortunately, these irresistibly sweet brews aren’t in McDonald’s Singapore outlets yet.

Due to the pandemic, we can’t plan weekend getaways in Malaysia like we used to, at least not till 2021 is here.

In the meantime, you can bookmark this treat and hope that it’ll still be available when JB weekend trips can be a thing again.

What do you think of McDonald’s having their own boba drinks? Let us know in the comments below.

