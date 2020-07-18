Buff Kopitiam Uncle Is So Ripped His Singlet Is Trying Hard To Contain His Muscles

If you have a Kopitiam outlet in your district, chances are you must be pretty familiar with this friendly mascot in a white singlet.

Source

He seems cheerful, approachable, and even bears resemblance to a particular retired politician, so there’s really nothing much to complain about, till perhaps now.

On Friday (17 Jul), S’pore comic site Toast Comics shared what they imagined the Kopitiam uncle would look if he was younger, buffer, and sexier.

Source

Try holding back on your drool as we check out this fine specimen.

Buff Kopitiam uncle is hotter than your cup of kopi

Balancing a cup of kopi and avoiding spillage might seem like a tall task for some of us, but it’s simply no kick for this tanned lad.

Source

In fact, he seems unfazed even when confronted with the challenge of carrying 2 cups of kopi, a plate of eggs, and another plate of toasts.

He might be holding on cups of kopi now, but if you play your cards right, your hand could be the next thing you find him holding on to.

His ability to carry things is no doubt impressive, but it’s no secret how he manages to do so — you literally have to look no further than those bulging arms that his singlet is struggling to contain.

His quads are equally impressive too, transforming those supposedly loose shorts into blue FBT trunks.

Jacked Inspector Clif will punish you for your crimes

Turns out, the artist behind Toast Comics have done more than just transform the Kopitiam uncle into a chiselled bloke.

He did the same to Inspector Clif – the Singapore Police Force’s avatar – too, turning him into a hulking officer.

Source

He might be hot and all, but keep in mind that he’s still a cop at the end of the day, so think twice before misbehaving around him, or risk getting ‘punished’.

Apart from transforming mascots and avatars into buff creatures, the artist behind Toast Comics also, as its name suggests, dish out some pretty hilarious drawings too.

Source

You can check out Toast Comics’ Facebook page here.

Who else would you like to see turn into hunks?

Seeing the insanely buff versions of the iconic Kopitiam mascot and Inspector Clif is truly a refreshing take on familiar ‘faces’ in Singapore.

Who else would you like to see transform into hunk? Share your suggestions below!

Featured image adapted from Facebook.