Bugis Junction, [email protected] & Lucky Plaza Among 12 New Locations Visited By Covid-19 Patients
Crowds forming since the start of Phase 2 had become a great cause of concern.
With many excited people spilling into town to shop and dine, it was only a matter of time before more popular places in famous shopping precincts being added to the list of Covid-19 patient visits.
As it turns out, it only took about a week. Last night (25 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) added 12 more locations to the list of public places visited by patients during their infectious period.
Some of them were shopping malls in town — 313 Somerset (22 Jun), Lucky Plaza (22 Jun), and Bugis Junction (23 Jun).
Shopping malls in town like Bugis Junction & Lucky Plaza added
According to MOH, a total of 12 locations – including 8 shopping malls – made it to the list. They are:
- Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre
- Sheng Siong Supermarket on Geyland Road
- A supermart on Dunlop Street
- Heartland Mall
- Queensway Shopping Centre
- Seah Im Food Centre
- VivoCity
- Lucky Plaza
- 313 Somerset
- Peninsula Shopping Centre
- Kallang Wave Mall
- Bugis Junction
You can check out the visit dates and time for the places below.
In particular, the Sheng Siong supermarket on Geylang Road was visited by infectious patients at 4 separate timings between 11-14 Jun.
This list – updated on a rolling 14-day basis – excludes residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport.
No need to avoid places visited by Covid-19 patients
MOH assured that they have already informed those who are identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.
For precaution, those who have visited the aforementioned locations during the specified timings must monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.
However, there is no need to avoid places where Covid-19 patients had visited, says MOH. The National Environment Agency (NEA) will provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection to management of the affected premises.
