Bukit Batok Recycling Bin Catches Fire At 1.15AM On 18 Sep

In most instances, nothing wrong can come from parking outdoors, apart from the occasional bird or fruit dropping.

A van and a motorbike parked in an outdoor carpark, however, suffered collateral damage after a nearby recycling bin caught fire.

On Friday (18 Sep), a video of the massive recycling-bin blaze was shared on the All Singapore Stuff Facebook group.

Black smoke billow from Bukit Batok bin fire

In the video, a huge fire was seen happening on a section of the pavement next to the outdoor carpark.

The incident reportedly took place at around 1am next to an outdoor carpark in Bukit Batok.

While it’s hard to ascertain the items that had caught fire, the accompanying caption states that it involved a “recycle bin” belonging to NEA.

2 explosions were also heard, according to the caption.

Thick smoke billowed from the blaze, reaching the flats directly above.

Motorcycle and van affected by fire

The fire had also spread to a motorbike and van park next to the blaze.

The rear of the motorcycle caught fire, with flaming liquid dripping to the ground.

On the other side of the fire was a grey van which was emitting white smoke at the point in time.

The van appeared charred beyond recognition in a picture showing the aftermath of the fire.

No injuries reported

In response to MS News queries, an SCDF spokesperson shared that the fire happened at around 1.15am on Friday (18 Sep) near Block 321 on Bukit Batok Street 33.

As described in the video description, the fire involved the contents of a recycling bin.

However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SCDF officers successfully extinguished the flame using a Compressed Air Foam Backpack and a hosereel.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the blaze.

Hearts go out to those affected by the fire

Our hearts go out to the owners of the affected vehicles as well as those who were awoken by the alleged explosions.

Kudos to the SCDF officers for their bravery during the late-night operation.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.