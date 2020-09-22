63-Year-Old Man Passes Away After Falling From 9th Floor During CNB Bukit Batok Raid

While most of us are cooperative when approached by the police, some make deliberate attempts to escape from our officers in blue.

During a drug raid on Monday (21 Sep), a drug suspect reportedly fell from the 9th floor of a HDB block in Bukit Batok, after attempting to escape.

He was pronounced dead on the spot.

Man falls before officers could break into unit during Bukit Batok raid

According to Lianhe Wanbao, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers conducted a raid at Block 304 Bukit Batok Street 31 on Monday (22 Jul) afternoon.

Occupants in the unit reportedly refused to let CNB officers enter.

Before CNB officers could force their way into the unit, 63-year-old Mr Huang fell from the flat’s kitchen, reports Lianhe Wanbao.

The man apparently landed on a pathway underneath the block, forming a large pool of blood.

SCDF later pronounced the man dead when they arrived at the scene.

Described as a courteous person

Mr Huang had reportedly moved into the unit earlier this year and was described by neighbours as a courteous and quiet person.

The 63-year-old was the eldest of 4 siblings but had not been in touch with his family for the last 2 years.

He previously stayed with his sister but moved out after being released from prison.

His death came as a shocking double whammy for his sister, who had recently lost her job, reports Lianhe Wanbao.

65-year-old man & 33-year-old woman arrested in same unit

CNB officers arrested a 65-year-old man and another 33-year-old woman who were in the flat. Both looked rather calm despite being cuffed.

An undisclosed amount of undisclosed substances were also seized during the operation.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Let’s be cooperative when approached by police

It’s unfortunate that his life had ended in such a tragic manner. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr Huang’s loved ones and friends. May he rest in peace.

As other suspects have been nabbed, we hope police will conduct a thorough investigation and get to the bottom of the case.

