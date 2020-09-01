Car Scratched By Fallen Concrete At Bukit Merah Carpark

In Singapore, motorists enjoy the privilege of parking our cars without having to think much about its ‘safety’.

However, on Saturday (29 Aug), 61-year-old Ms He got a shock when she returned to her car parked at a Bukit Merah multi-storey carpark (MSCP).

A huge pile of concrete had reportedly fallen from the ceiling, some onto her red Toyota.

She reportedly found scratches on the front of her car and quickly notified the Town Council of the fallen debris.

Concrete falls from Bukit Merah carpark ceiling onto car According to Lianhe Zaobao, the incident occured at Block 37A – a MSCP – along Jalan Rumah Tinggi in Bukit Merah. Source On Saturday (29 Aug) morning, Ms He reportedly found that parts of the ceiling had fallen onto the car just as she was heading out for groceries. Her car was reportedly parked on the 5th floor of the MSCP. Ms He shared that she parks her car regularly on the 5th floor but was the first time encountering such an incident. The debris allegedly caused minor scratches on the front of the car. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. Town Council and authorities informed Upon discovering the fallen debris, the woman informed her friends who also parked their vehicles on the same floor. Her friends notified the authorities and advised Ms He to alert the Town Council of the debris. Affected areas of multi-storey carpark cordoned off Following the incident, the carpark entrance to level 5B has been cordoned off. Source The area where concrete had fallen was also blocked from the public’s access. Lianhe Zaobao also reported that cracks were visible on the 5th-floor ceiling. Within the day, the Town Council cleared up the debris on the floor and managed to restore the ceiling to its original state on Monday (31 Aug). Ceiling collapses are dangerous Ceiling collapses are no small matter and can be extremely dangerous. Thankfully in this incident, the only victim of the falling debris was the car. Commiserations to Ms He for the damaged caused by the debris. Moving forward, we hope the Town Council will ensure the safety of both motorists and their vehicles in the MSCP

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and Google Maps.