Stray Cat In Bukit Merah Dies After Eating Allegedly Poisoned Food

Just like us humans, animals deserve sincere love and care too. Sadly, not all of them receive that, like this stray cat in Bukit Merah.

Source

Found sprawled on the ground near what looked to be a plate of food, a member of the public attempted to save the cat’s life.

Fed allegedly poisoned food

According to STOMP, the good Samaritan had found the cat lying on the ground near Block 106 Jalan Bukit Merah on 11 Jun.

Pictures show a mysterious, yellowish-green spot of liquid by the cat’s mouth, as it lay there seemingly unconscious.

Source

Worried for the cat’s life, the member of public called the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), who came shortly after to rescue it.

SPCA’s Executive Director Dr Jaipal Singh Gill informed MustShareNews that the cat had received medical treatment, but sadly passed away.

SPCA seeking information

Hoping to gather more details about the circumstances leading to the cat’s condition, SPCA is asking for information.

Anyone who can help should contact SPCA via telephone at 6287 5355 ext 9. All information will be kept confidential.

We hope that SPCA will be able to find the culprit soon, if this incident was indeed an intentional killing.

Animal cruelty is a crime, and we don’t wish for any creature to be at risk. Let’s hope the perpetrator will be caught soon so the other cats in the area will be safe.

Featured image adapted from All Singapore Stuff on Twitter.