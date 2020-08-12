MOH Adds Bukit Panjang Plaza’s FairPrice Finest To Covid-19 Location List

Yesterday (11 Aug) marked the first double-digit new case figures posted since April. A possible sign that things may finally be looking up regarding our nation’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

As for places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases, Ministry of Health’s (MOH) list has thinned considerably since mid-July — with Somerset, Bukit Timah & Bukit Panjang visits on Saturday (8 Aug).

Here are the newest entries added to MOH’s list:

Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre , 8 Aug (Sat), 9.00-10.00am

, 8 Aug (Sat), 9.00-10.00am 111 Somerset Road , 8 Aug (Sat), 1.00-3.30pm

– FairPrice Finest

– Hvala

– Family First Chiropractic Clinic

Bukit Panjang Plaza

– FairPrice Finest, 8 Aug (Sat), 4.00-4.45pm

You can view the full list of over 20 places logged by MOH since 28 Jul here.

Bukit Panjang Plaza’s FairPrice Finest visited on 8 Aug

The visits by confirmed Covid-19 patients involve 2 FairPrice Finest outlets at 111 Somerset Road & Bukit Panjang Plaza.

Bukit Panjang Plaza – located directly across an integrated transport hub – was listed as place visited by an unstated number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The visit took place on a late Saturday (8 Aug) afternoon, for 45 mins from 4.00pm onwards.

A notable observation is that a previous cluster of 8 cases was reported at the transport hub, on Friday (31 Jul), before National Day’s long weekend.

Bukit Timah Food Centre & Market added to MOH’s list

Over in central Singapore, Bukit Timah Food Centre & Market – famous for their satay beehoon & char kway tiao – was added to MOH’s list.

The visit by Covid-19 case(s) began at 9am and lasted for an hour. Details on whether patients visited the market or food centre area were not included.

Always log Phase 2 visits with SafeEntry

While we’re glad that the number of public spaces visited by Covid-19 cases in the community have lessened over the course of a month, it’s still good to observe safe-distancing precautions.

Where possible, avoid heading to crowded areas during peak timings — i.e. weekends or lunch & dinner crowds.

We should also make it a point to stay masked up & use SafeEntry to track our visits.

Heartland locations will still be declared

FYI, MOH has been listing public areas visited by Covid-19 patients prior to Phase 2 for contact-tracing purposes.

Heartland locations where confirmed Covid-19 patients have visited for 30 min or longer will continue to be made known to the public.

For citizens who’ve visited these places at similar dates & timings, do monitor your health for the next 14 days.

Only head out for essential engagements

We don’t want to celebrate too early, as the risks of a third wave are still imminent, judging by New Zealand or Hong Kong’s situations.

But MS News wishes all affected patients a swift recovery. If we continue to adhere to social-distancing cues & mask regulations, we’ll definitely be able to keep our loved ones safe.

If you’ve visited any of these locations recently, do pay close attention to your health & well-being over the next 2 weeks.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, Google Maps & Google Maps.