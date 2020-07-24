MOH Declares New Covid-19 Cluster After 4 Cases Linked To Bukit Panjang ITH

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced a new Covid-19 cluster in Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub (ITH) on Friday (24 Jul).

Infected cases had visited places such as Hillion Mall.

The ITH became a cluster after 1 new case was linked to 3 previous ones.

28-year-old Malaysian went to work at Bukit Panjang ITH

Case 49440, a 28-year-old Malaysian male, had gone to work at Ulu Pandan Bus Depot and the ITH.

Based on the work locations, he’s believed to be a bus driver.

He developed symptoms on 1 Jul and tested serology positive for the virus on 23 Jul, which may indicate a likely past infection.

MOH picked up the case due to active screening and surveillance — he is linked to 3 previous cases.

New workplace cluster includes cases linked to Hillion Mall

Hillion Mall is linked to the ITH and community infections visited the mall on 10 and 13 Jul.

On Friday (10 Jul), the case was at My Briyani House from 2-4pm.

Meanwhile, on 13 Jul, a case visited the mall between 2.10-2.55pm.

Those who visited these locations at the same time are advised to monitor their health for 14 days from the visit.

See a doctor if you feel unwell.

No need to avoid places

While there is a cluster at the ITH, there is no need to avoid locations visited by Covid-19 cases, as the cases as well as close contacts have been isolated and linked.

Management at the locations will have been contacted by authorities to clean them as well.

However, this is a reminder to adhere to safe distancing guidelines and not gather in crowds of more than 5.

