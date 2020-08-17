Bukit Panjang Plaza & Northpoint City Among 4 New Locations Added To MOH List

As we go out and about our daily lives, let’s not forget that our community is still grappling with the Covid-19 outbreak.

On 16 Aug, the Ministry of Health added 4 new locations to the Public Places Visited by Cases in the Community during Infectious Period.

Among them include 2 shopping malls Bukit Panjang Plaza and Northpoint City.

Bukit Panjang Plaza & Northpoint City visited by Covid-19 cases

According to MOH, a total of 4 locations made it to the list. In particular, Covid-19 cases visited Bukit Panjang Plaza on 2 separate occasions.

They are:

Bukit Panjang Plaza on 4 Aug, 8.15pm-9pm

Bukit Panjang Plaza on 6 Aug, 6.30pm-8.40pm

Northpoint City on 7 Aug, 6pm-8pm

Newton Food Centre on 7 Aug, 10.30pm-12.30am

Hillion Mall on 12 Aug, 2pm-2.30pm and 8pm-8.30pm FairPrice



You can view the full list here, that’s dated back to 2 Aug.

It is updated on a rolling 14-day basis, and excludes residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport.

2 community & 6 imported cases on 16 Aug

Here’s a recap of yesterday’s Covid-19 situation — Singapore recorded 2 community and 6 imported cases among 86 new infections.

The 2 community cases involve a Singaporean and a Work Permit holder. The latter – who was asymptomatic – is linked to an offshore vessel, where multiple seamen were confirmed with Covid-19 upon reaching our shores.

As for the 6 imported cases, there are:

A 30-year-old Singaporean who returned to Singapore from Indonesia on Aug 4.

Another 3 are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India on 31 Jul and the Philippines on 4 Aug.

A Work Pass holder who arrived from the Philippines on 4 Aug.

A 23-year-old Student’s Pass holder who arrived from Russia on 4 Aug.

All of the imported cases had been placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

No need to avoid places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH assured that they have already informed those who are identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.

For precaution, those who have visited the aforementioned locations during the specified timings must monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

However, there is no need to avoid places where Covid-19 patients had visited, says MOH. The National Environment Agency (NEA) will provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection to management of the affected premises.

Do continue to be a law-abiding citizen when you’re visiting public places, especially when you’re dining out.

Safe distancing may just be another Covid-19 preventive rule for you, but for businesses like F&B establishments, it is instrumental to their survival.

