All 4 Covid-19 Cases At Bukit Panjang Transport Hub Cluster Are Bus Drivers

Commuting via public transport has become second nature for many of us that we may not even think twice about it.

But after news broke that the Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub which includes the bus interchange has become a Covid-19 cluster, members of the public are starting to worry.

New information from SMRT today (26 Jul) may add to the concerns, but they’re asking everyone to remain calm.

All 4 patients in transport hub cluster are bus drivers

According to The Straits Times (ST), SMRT has disclosed that all 4 patients in the transport hub cluster are bus drivers.

3 of them had been infected at home, while the 4th, a Work Permit holder, only tested positive on Thursday (25 Jul).

The 4th driver had apparently shown symptoms on 1 Jul, but showed up to work anyway at Ulu Pandan Bus Depot and Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub.

His case was only detected after the first 3 emerged, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducted tests on workers in the cluster. In all, the 4 tested positive between 7 and 24 Jul.

It is understood that SMRT is providing assistance to the drivers and their families.

Thorough precautionary measures in place

SMRT revealed that the 4 drivers had driven bus services 976, 184 and 176. Following the case reports, they wasted no time in thoroughly disinfecting buses and common areas.

The canteen and staff lounge at the transport hub also received the same treatment.

SMRT employees who were close contacts of the drivers have been put on Leave of Absence (LOA).

No clear danger to commuters at Bukit Panjang Tranport Hub

Despite the confirmation of the cluster, SMRT assures the public that they need not worry about their commutes.

Passengers, after all, only have transient contact with bus drivers, and hence, risk of transmission is low.

With the company stepping up health and safety measures, and everyone responsibly wearing masks as well as sanitising, we’re confident that travelling on MRTs and buses is still relatively safe.

One thing to remember though, is to stay home if you feel the slightest bit unwell, and seek medical attention.

