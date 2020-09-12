Bukit Timah Canal Fills Up With Brown Murky Water On 12 Sep

Singaporeans living in the central and western regions of Singapore woke up to ‘natural air-conditioning’ on Saturday (12 Sep).

While the torrential rain served as a natural lullaby for those sleeping in, it also caused water levels in some canals to rise significantly.

Later that day, pictures of the iconic canal that runs along Bukit Timah and Dunearn Road being nearly filled with rainwater was shared on the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page.

A flash-flood advisory by the Public Utilities Board (PUB) stated that water levels in the canal had reportedly reached 90%.

Bukit Timah canal almost filled to the brim

In another picture, the canal appears to be almost completely filled with murky brown waters.

Given the surroundings, the image was likely captured near King Albert’s Park MRT.

The neighbouring roads appeared extremely wet too, with numerous puddles of accumulated rain.

This rainy weather is in line with the forecast made earlier in the month, which predicted thundery showers over the first half of September.

The current in the canal was also pretty fast, akin to a fierce rapid.

Water level reaches 90% at Dunearn Road canal

A quick look on the Meteorological Service Singapore’s (MSS) Twitter page shows numerous rain warning from as early as 2.30am.

At 12.25pm, the MSS even warned about the possibility of flash floods, should there be heavy rain.

PUB later issued a flash-flood warning at 12.44pm for Dunearn Road between Yarwood Ave to Binjai Park.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the area, that’s exactly where the pictures above were captured.

Affected area highlighted in red

In the advisory, PUB warned that water levels of the canals in the area have reached 90% and there’s a risk of flash floods happening.

Singaporeans love cool weather

While many Singaporeans would welcome the torrential rainfall and the cool weather that it brings, we hope our drainage system would be able to cope to prevent potential flash floods.

