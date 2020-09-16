SMRT Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into Garbage Truck In Ang Mo Kio On 15 Sep

Bus accidents are not uncommon, but it’s not every day that you see such a large vehicle getting wrecked in a collision.

On Tuesday (15 Sep), an SMRT double-decker bus was travelling in Ang Mo Kio when it crashed into a garbage truck.

The collision shattered the entire windscreen and left a gaping hole in the bus’s frame.

5 individuals were brought to a hospital after the crash.

SMRT bus crashes into garbage truck in Ang Mo Kio

According to The Straits Times, the SMRT service number 169 bus was travelling along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 when it hit the back of a garbage truck.

Going by the surroundings, the accident must have taken place on the stretch of the road perpendicular to Upper Thomson Road.

While there was no footage of the crash, the impact of the collision must have been rather strong, judging by the extent of the damage.

Pictures of the aftermath show the left portion of the bus’s front completely caved in. It was even hard to make out where the door was at originally.

Numerous crack lines can also be seen on the front windscreen, spanning the height of the double-decker.

5 individuals brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital

5 individuals aged between 25 and 64 were brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital following the crash.

These included the 39-year-old bus driver, as well as 4 other passengers. All of them were conscious when brought to the hospital.

It’s currently unclear how the accident occurred.

SMRT Buses is reportedly assisting the police in the ongoing investigation.

Speedy recovery to those injured

Our thoughts are with those injured as a result of the crash. We hope they make a full recovery soon.

Kudos also go out to the SCDF and police officers who promptly came to their aid.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.