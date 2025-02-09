Woman finds over S$1K ang pao money stolen from suitcase after bus ride in M’sia, red envelope left behind

Over S$1,200 of ang pao money stolen from woman’s suitcase during Malaysia bus ride

A woman’s recent bus trip home in Malaysia ended with over S$1,200 worth of ang pao money stolen.

She posted about the alleged situation on Xiaohongshu, explaining that she had just celebrated Chinese New Year with her family.

The woman then took a long-distance bus back to her home in Johor Bahru (JB) on 4 Feb.

At first, nothing seemed amiss and she made it back to her house.

However, she realised that one of the zipper heads on her luggage slipped off easily. The woman noted that her luggage bag was recently purchased.

She quickly opened her suitcase but found everything in place, including her numerous ang pao packets in an inner sleeve.

Still suspicious, the woman opened the red packets and was shocked to find all the money inside gone.

She said they were given by her parents, relatives, colleagues, and boss, amounting to over RM4000 (over S$1,200).

Heartbroken at her loss, she burst into tears.

Zipper pried open to allow access without code

On closer inspection, she discovered that her suitcase zipper showed signs of having been pried open.

As her bag was locked using the zipper heads, the perpetrator could detach it from the zipper and freely unzip the bag without needing the code.

The woman suspected the thief to be one of the long-distance bus drivers, as only they could open the luggage compartment.

She recalled that the bus stopped twice, once for over 10 minutes at a petrol station and then another 20-minute stop at the bus rest area.

Since the thief needed to use tools to pry the zip open and then take the money out of the red packets one by one, she felt like another passenger would not have the time for it.

The woman added that she didn’t know why the perpetrator didn’t just take the ang paos directly.

Police officers allegedly did not take her case seriously

That night, she made a police report in JB but alleged that the officers didn’t seem to take the case seriously. They did not look at her bus ticket or ask for the bus license plate number.

She wondered if it was because the stolen amount was too little.

The police officers said they didn’t have the evidence to arrest and interrogate anyone and even asked her what she wanted them to do.

Ultimately, the woman decided to take this as a harsh lesson to always carry money and valuables on her person.

