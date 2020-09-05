No Public Transport Fare Changes Till 2021

We’re still in the midst of fully evaluating Covid-19’s full impact on the nation. But thankfully for us, there will be one thing that remains unchanged till 2020 — public transport fares.

Commuters can expect “no change” to their bus & train fares from end-2020 till the next Fare Review Exercise (FRE) in 2021.

This was to help commuters cope with the impact of Covid-19, shared the Public Transport Council (PTC) in their press release on Friday (4 Sep).

We summarise what the announcement could mean for regular commuters below.

No bus & MRT fare hikes till 2021

After careful review, no fare adjustments will be made this year for public transport — this includes bus and MRT train ride prices, shared the PTC.

This means we can expect no bus or train fare hikes till Dec 2020, or until the next FRE is called in 2021.

Though this is great news for commuters, PTC also shared how Covid-19 has impacted those working in public transport as well.

Helps commuters mitigate Covid-19 impact

To mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on our economy, and personal finances, PTC acknowledged that the effects have hit Singaporeans hard.

These include citizens working with public transport operators to keep the system going despite whole-day ridership falling by 75% during the Circuit Breaker period.

Rigorous cleaning schedules were also implemented, adding to costs of operation despite a fall in fare revenue.

Operators are relying on government subsidies in the interim — enough to sustain the public transport network for now.

Fare hikes & changes rolled over to 2021

Though no fare hikes will be expected in 2020, adjustments may still be required eventually to help keep the system going.

For now, we can expect the fare adjustment quantum of 4.4% to be “rolled over” to next year in 2021 instead.

PTC has promised to strike a balance between affordable fares & the sustainability of the public transport network, while monitoring the situation closely next year.

Transport fare vouchers for eligible households

For extra help, eligible households can apply for Public Transport Vouchers at their local community centres (CCs).

Each voucher – which can be exchanged for fare cards or concession passes – covers 2 adults & 2 dependents’ fares for around half a year.

The deadline has been extended from 31 Oct 2020 to 31 Jan 2021.

Additionally, 30,000 households under ComCare schemes will receive their vouchers progressively.

Helping Singapore get back on track

We’re certainly dealing with an economic crisis on an unprecedented scale, so it’s great to hear that bus and train fares won’t be increasing till the end of 2020.

However, we hope that public transport operators & staff – who’ve been working hard amidst the Circuit Breaker, Phase 1 & Phase 2 as our frontline workers – are also given due remuneration & respect for their service.

By staying resilient, and empathetic to circumstances that are beyond our control, we can play a crucial part in helping Singapore get back on track once more.

