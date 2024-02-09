M’sian Returning From S’pore For CNY Loses Luggage During Bus Ride, Retrieves It With Netizens’ Help

Malaysian Finds Luggage That Was Lost During Bus Ride With Netizens’ Help

As Chinese New Year (CNY) beckons, many have flocked to the Causeway to return to their families for the holidays.

However, the journey home is not always a smooth one, as one young lady from Malaysia recently discovered.

After taking a bus ride from Singapore, she realised that her luggage was lost.

While she was seemingly unable to get any help from the bus company, the luggage did eventually turn up thanks to the help of netizens.

Malaysian claims bus driver told her he could not help with lost luggage

In a post shared yesterday (8 Feb), Xiaohongshu user Glutton Ni (translated from Chinese) recounted her experience of losing her luggage on a bus ride.

She said that she had taken a Starmart bus on Tuesday night (6 Feb) to visit her grandmother’s for CNY.

While the journey itself was smooth, she was shocked to discover upon alighting that her luggage was missing.

She recalled how she had frantically searched for her luggage in the rain, to no avail.

As the bus was about to depart, she knocked on the door to get the driver’s attention and ask for help.

However, he reportedly told her that he could not help her and told her to call the bus operator headquarters instead.

Left with no other choice at the time, she was then forced to get off the bus and wait for her grandmother to pick her up.

Bus operator criticised for poor customer service

Following that night, the OP got in touch with the bus operator.

However, she was allegedly repeatedly met with half-baked replies such as: “We will call you when there is news”, “We will ask the driver”, and “All you can do is wait”.

She also claimed that everyone she spoke to would just hang up on her right afterwards.

Similarly, the staff appeared to be dismissive in a WhatsApp conversation that was shared in the post.

According to the OP, she had asked whether they could contact other passengers to see if they had taken her luggage by mistake.

In curt, one-worded responses, they told her that this was impossible and that there was no way for them to retrieve customers’ phone numbers.

At the same time, she also emailed the operator, to which there was no response either.

Malaysian finds lost luggage minutes after posting online

Having reached a dead end with the bus operator, the OP turned to the Internet for help.

Almost right away, she found a picture of her luggage on Facebook.

In a matter of minutes, netizens were coming forward to tell her the exact location of her luggage.

She then called the person involved and went to them immediately. As it turns out, a couple had been holding onto her luggage for her.

After finding it by the roadside, the husband had posted a picture online in hopes of reuniting the luggage with its owner.

He and his wife suspected that it might have fallen out when another passenger who alighted earlier tried to take their own bags out.

As it was raining at the time, the bus driver did not get down to help passengers with their luggages, thus leading to the mishap.

Since then, the man has shared a post of the positive update on Facebook, which includes a picture of the OP posing happily with her luggage.

On the OP’s end, she expressed deep gratitude to the couple for taking care of her luggage. She also thanked netizens for coming together to help her find it.

Featured image adapted from Glutton Ni on Xiaohongshu and Koknam Teoh on Facebook.