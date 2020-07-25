PM Lee Hsien Loong Announces New Cabinet On 25 Jul

After 2 weeks, several retirements, and unexpected losses, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced the new Cabinet of Singapore on Saturday (25 Jul).

He emphasised 3 things: continuity, exposure, and renewal.

Some notable reshuffles include Ong Ye Kung as Minister of Transport, while Lawrence Wong takes up the Minister of Education role.

Meanwhile, Khaw Boon Wan and Sam Tan have stepped down from their roles.



Post-GE2020 Cabinet of Singapore

There were reshuffles, new faces and others who stepped down,

The following roles remain unchanged:

Prime Minister: Mr Lee Hsien Loong

Mr Lee Hsien Loong Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for National Security: Mr Teo Chee Hean

Mr Teo Chee Hean Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for Social Policies: Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Finance: Mr Heng Swee Keat

Mr Heng Swee Keat Minister for Trade and Industry: Mr Chan Chun Sing

Mr Chan Chun Sing Minister for Manpower & Second Minister for Home Affairs: Mrs Josephine Teo

Mrs Josephine Teo Minister for Foreign Affairs: Dr Vivian Balakrishnan

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan Minister for Defence: Dr Ng Eng Hen

Dr Ng Eng Hen Minister for Home Affairs & Minister for Law: Mr K Shanmugam

Mr K Shanmugam Minister for Communications and Information & Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations: Mr S Iswaran

Mr S Iswaran Minister for Health: Mr Gan Kim Yong

Mr Gan Kim Yong Minister, Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance & Second Minister for National Development: Ms Indranee Rajah

New portfolios:

Minister for Transport: Mr Ong Ye Kung

Mr Ong Ye Kung Minister for Education, Second Minister for Finance: Mr Lawrence Wong

Mr Lawrence Wong Minister for National Development, Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration: Mr Desmond Lee

Mr Desmond Lee Minister of Social & Family Development, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Second Minister for Health: Mr Masagos Zulkifli Bin Masagos Mohamad

Mr Masagos Zulkifli Bin Masagos Mohamad Minister of Sustainability & Environment (formerly Environment & Water Resources): Ms Grace Fu Hai Yien

New ministers:

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Second Minister For Law: Mr Edwin Tong

Mr Edwin Tong Minister, Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs & Second Minister for Education: Dr Maliki Osman

New officer-holders:

Minister of State, Education & Manpower : Ms Gan Siow Huang

: Ms Gan Siow Huang Minister of State, MTI & MCCY, from 1 Sep : Mr Alvin Tan

: Mr Alvin Tan Minister, Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Manpower & Trade and Industry : Dr Tan See Leng

: Dr Tan See Leng Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of National Development : Mr Tan Kiat How

: Mr Tan Kiat How Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Ministry of Social and Family Development : Mr Eric Chua

: Mr Eric Chua Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of Sustainability and Environment : Mr Desmond Tan

: Mr Desmond Tan Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health from 1 Sep: Ms Rahayu Mahzam

Beating Covid-19 is new Cabinet’s first priority

The immediate task for the new Cabinet is to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic as well as get the economy back on track.

This will undoubtedly be a mammoth task, but now that the elections are over, hopefully all Singaporeans can unite for the greater good.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.