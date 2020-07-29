Canberra Plaza Features A Water Play Park & First A&W Outlet In Sembawang
We believe you can never have too many shopping destinations, so if you’re eager for a change in scenery, you could drop by Canberra Plaza in the near future.
On Tuesday (28 Jul), Canberra Plaza announced that they will be opening their doors soon. Aspiring visitors will be happy to know that the mall is connected to the Canberra MRT station so you can easily visit their 39 retail outlets.
Here’s the teaser video in full.
While the opening date hasn’t been announced yet, we did some research so Sembawang residents will know exactly what to expect.
Around 39 retail & dining spaces
Canberra Plaza can accommodate around 70 commercial outlets. In the meantime, it seems that around 39 outlets, including A&W, Daiso & Starbucks have confirmed that they will set up shop.
Let’s take a look at the complete list of outlets, according to the mall directory.
Basement
- DAISO Japan
- NTUC Fairprice
- Home Stop
- Paul’s Barbershop
- Wan Siang TCM
- Swee Heng 1989 Classic
Level 1
- McDonald’s
- A&W
- BreadTalk
- Starbucks
- Nigatta Bento / Pho Street
- KFC
- Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea
- Tampines Optical & Contact Lens Centre
- Ngee Soon Jewellery
- Mr Bean & Do Qoo
- Guardian
- Grove
- 7-Eleven
- Canetine by Foodfare
- Nam Kee Pau & Hong Kong Egglet
- Ya Kun Kaya Toast
Level 2
- Chin Lee Restaurant
- X’treme Professional Hair Salon
- D’Pixies Nails
- Xpress Massage
- Unusual Express
- In Touch Teleshop
- PREMIUM
- Viva Medical
- Joy Dental
- Celmonze
Level 3
- The Ballet School
- Shichida
- Gymmboxx
- The Eton Academy
- MyDoctor @ Canberra
- Beijing Language School
- CMA Mental Arithmetic Centre (Canberra)
With new places to shop and dine, it seems that we’ll have a lot to look forward to. But besides being a heartland mall, Canberra Plaza looks set to boast communal living spaces as well.
Water play park & shared communal spaces
In the near future, social butterflies can even join activities and engage with people of all ages at their community plaza and learning spaces — albeit with proper safe-distancing of course.
Meanwhile, kids can meet new playmates and compete with their friends at the water play park.
Has community gardens & a multi-storey carpark
The landmark will also feature gardens where communities can interact and bond with their friends and family.
Fret not if you’re intending to drive as we hear there’s an integrated multi-storey carpark with tons of space
1-min walk from Canberra MRT station
Sembawang residents who live in the vicinity can easily reach Canberra Plaza through link bridges at their HDB precincts. Meanwhile, interested locals can take a 1-minute stroll from the Canberra MRT station to reach this upcoming destination.
Address: 133 Canberra View, Singapore 750133
Facebook: Canberra Plaza
Nearest MRT: Canberra MRT Station
Once this landmark opens, we bet shopaholics will be eager to plan a trip and meet up with friends. However, Covid-19 is still in our midst so don’t forget to maintain a safe distance from others.
Are you interested in visiting Canberra Plaza soon? Let us know in the comments.
