Agencies Will Be Watching Closely To Ensure There Are No Breaches, Says MOH Director Kenneth Mak

With the 2020 General Election (GE) now going to take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many Singaporeans are curious about protective measures in place to protect Singaporeans and candidates.

After all, as candidates and their helpers will be walking around the various constituencies trying to gather support, will the virus be spread more easily?

Despite that, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has said the GE candidates will not need to take a Covid-19.

Candidates still must abide by safe distancing measures

During a virtual press conference on Thursday (25 Jun), MOH director of health services Kenneth Mak was quoted by The Straits Times as saying that candidates for the upcoming GE do not need to be tested for Covid-19.

However, he clarified that they and their supporters would still be expected to abide by safe distancing measures, which are designed to protect them and the public.

Thus, he urged all involved to obey them.

Agencies watching all closely

He added that various local agencies will be on the lookout for anybody flouting these safe distancing measures, which put forth by the Elections Department and designed to protect candidates and members of the public.

And it doesn’t matter who are the ones committing the breaches, he added.

Whether it’s politicians doing walkabouts or “other individuals”, all will be watched.

Politicians are setting an example

So far, our politicians and their supporters have been setting an example by wearing face masks as they head down to public spaces to speak to Singaporeans.

Law and Home Minister K. Shanmugam wore a mask while at a walkabout in Chong Pang.

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) members took a photo outside a market in Ang Mo Kio while wearing face masks and keeping a 1m distance from one another.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who also co-chairs the Multi-Ministry Task Force charged with handling the Covid-19 outbreak, was spotted taking his temperature before entering an indoor location.

And Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat recently visited businesses while wearing a mask and keeping his distance.

A safe GE2020

While candidates won’t be tested for Covid-19, at least we can be reassured that they are following safe distancing rules and are unlikely to spread the disease further.

As we contemplate over who to cast our vote for, do remember to continue wearing a mask and practice safe distancing when out and about so GE2020 can be a safe one.

