Netizen’s Car Gets Dented But Praises Man For Honesty In Heartfelt Note

Leading a life of integrity is no easy task. When accidents occur, not all of us would be game to take responsibility for our mistakes.

But we think this heartwarming exchange between a car owner & the individual who dented his vehicle will restore your faith in humanity slightly.

Here’s Mr Tong Yee’s viral Facebook post in full, detailing how the incident unfolded.

Source

We summarise the story below as proof that it’s always good to own up to our mistakes and take responsibility for them.

Owner discovers cryptic note after car gets dented

After breakfast on Wednesday (23 Sep), the OP shares he had finished his meeting and walked back to his car parked at Adam Road Food Centre.

He then spotted a “small slip of paper” on his windscreen, quickly ruling out the fact it was a parking ticket.

The contents of the note read as follows:

Source

Apparently, the back of his car had been “hit”, and the driver had left a phone number for Tong Yee to contact.

Mr Tong then headed to the back of his car to check the condition of his bumper, realising that his hatchback was “dented”.

Heartfelt admission over WhatsApp

Tong Yee proceeded to save the contact as ‘Car Dude’, and texted him on WhatsApp to follow up on the case.

Mr Tong Yee began by introducing himself and thanking ‘Car Dude’ for his integrity — to which Shamsul replied with a sincere apology, hoping to take full responsibility for his actions.

Source

What followed was a heartfelt admission of responsibility, as depicted in the series of texts between him and a man named Shamsul.

Token sum of $200 to fix car’s dent

The OP suggested a token sum of $200 to fix the dent in the car via PayLah! as he was touched by Shamsul’s sincerity.

Source

They also agreed on a date for the payment to occur. Shamsul requested for a transfer on Monday (28 Sep), to coincide with his payday — possibly to cushion the blow on his finances.

A dinner jio with a good & honest man

Tong Yee then agreed to an installment system if needed, to help Shamsul out with the process. He even offered to take Shamsul for dinner to thank him for being a good & honest man.

The OP summed up his reflections on the incident beautifully, in his parting words to Shamsul within the Facebook post,

Dearest Shamsul,

I have not met you yet but I want to say that you really encouraged me. I’ve been quite stressed recently. But you brought me a release that I needed. I will do my utmost in making sure you are honored for your integrity…Grateful for you. And I will do my utmost in making sure your time with us is honored.

All’s well that ends well

Social media has been rife with disputes over accidents, but we’re immensely glad that Tong Yee and Shamsul have found a way to resolve the incident in an inspiring way.

When we cross paths with others in the future, let us always remember the importance of taking responsibility for our actions.

We’ll never know when our integrity may touch the hearts of others, and help us resolve our differences in a meaningful way.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps & Facebook. Images used are for illustration purposes only.