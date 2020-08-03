Car Vending Machine In Bukit Merah Displays Red & White Cars For Annual National Day Celebration

It’s that time of the year again. All around Singapore, red and white flags flutter proudly along streets and many HDB buildings.

National Day is upon us and flags are being hung ceremoniously across our island.

One car dealer has taken the extra step in commemorating our National Day with a bigger-than-usual display of our national emblem.

Autobahn Motors – the company behind Singapore’s luxury car vending machine – have set up their annual showcase of red and white cars as part of their National Day celebration.

You can view their impressive light up from now until next Monday (10 Aug).

Car vending machine lights up for National Day

We have seen the Red Lions parachuting into the heartlands for the very first time and the civic district illuminated with stunning red and white light projections.

But this is one of a kind — a 15-storey-high display of red and white cars will light up from now till 10 Aug.

Against the backdrop of the night sky, the illuminated glass facade of the car vending machine resembles a giant display of toy cars.

This is definitely a sight to behold. You can view it everyday for the next week from 6.30pm to 10pm.

Impressive 15-storey display of red and white cars

Touted as the world’s largest car vending machine, the 15-storey display of our national flag holds a simplistic grandeur.

The car dealer says they do this for people to “rediscover Singapore attraction” and simply for car lovers who wish to snap some nice pictures.

National Day tradition for the company

The lighting up with red and white cars has been a National Day tradition for the company in recent years.

Here’s a picture of their display back in 2017.

Operating since Dec 2016, the car vending machine in Bukit Merah was initially inspired by Matchbox toy cars.

It works somewhat like a real vending machine. Buyers select the car that they are interested in with a touchscreen on the ground floor. They are then brought to their selected car.

Celebrating Singapore’s innovative spirit

Autobahn Motors’ impressive display of red and white cars representing the Singapore flag would be a sight to catch.

The car vending machine was designed to showcase cars while overcoming space constraints in Singapore. This encapsulates the innovative Singapore spirit in more than one way.

Even as Singapore continues to overcome the struggles of Covid-19, it will be nice to celebrate the innovation, strength and grit that Singapore has shown for the past 55 years.

