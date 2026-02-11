‘Waste of taxpayers’ money’: Sengkang resident questions installation of new grills on HDB carpark

Sengkang resident questions why new metal grills are being installed on almost 30-year-old HDB carpark

A Sengkang resident has taken to Facebook to question the installation of metal grills at her HDB multi-storey carpark, asking if the move was really necessary.

She shared her concerns in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Thursday (29 Jan), posting photos of the newly installed fixtures.

New grills installed along narrow wall gaps

In her post, the Original Poster (OP) shared a photo showing metal grills covering narrow gaps along the carpark walls.

“Gap so small, cover for what?” she wrote.

According to the OP, the installation works began in early January. When she asked contractors on-site about the purpose of the grills, they allegedly “shrugged and said they didn’t know”.

“Just do cos HDB say do,” she added, noting that the carpark was almost 30 years old.

The gaps have been there for that long. Now cover up with grilles? Waste of taxpayers’ money.

Speaking to MS News, the resident said she has lived in the area for 27 years and has been using the same carpark throughout that time.

“No kid or pet has fallen through these gaps,” she said, questioning whether the grills were truly necessary.

“If safety was a concern, then shouldn’t the entire wall from floor to ceiling be grilled up too?”

Similar grills spotted in other estates

The Sengkang installation does not appear to be an isolated case.

In a separate post shared on the Umbrage Singapore Facebook group, a resident from Ang Mo Kio highlighted similar grills installed at their multi-storey carpark.

Photos shared showed metal grills covering the lower gaps of the carpark walls, resembling those seen in Sengkang.

Netizens divided over whether grills are needed

The posts quickly sparked debate online, with netizens split on the issue.

Some felt the grills were likely installed for safety reasons, such as preventing objects from falling through the gaps.

One commenter said they did not mind the addition of grills but questioned why that specific design was chosen.

Others agreed with the OP, questioning whether public funds could have been better allocated.

One netizen shared that their own carpark had similar grills installed and expressed disagreement with the move.

MS News has reached out to the Ang Mo Kio and Sengkang Town Councils for more information.

