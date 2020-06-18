Carpool Services On Formal Platforms Allowed During Phase 2

As Singapore embarks on Phase 2 of reopening tomorrow (19 Jun), more workers will be allowed to return to their physical workplaces. In tandem with this, drivers will also be able to tumpang their family members, friends, and colleagues.

However, other paid car-pooling services facilitated through informal platforms will not be allowed, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Carpool trips on formal platforms allowed during Phase 2

According to LTA’s Facebook post, Phase 2 will see the resumption of carpool trips arranged through official ride-hailing mobile apps.

Carpool services were previously made illegal in April as part of measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Those found flouting these rules faced a fine of up to $10,000, up to 6 months’ jail, or both.

Licensed private-hire and limousine drivers will also be able to resume services come Friday (19 Jun), says LTA.

To facilitate contact-tracing efforts, details will be recorded when such bookings are made.

Additionally, Singapore drivers will be able to tumpang their friends, family members and even colleagues to work once again.

Carpool services on “informal platforms” not allowed

However, carpooling services that are arranged on “informal platforms”, such as Telegram, will remain illegal.

According to Dr Janil Puthucheary, a Senior Minister in the Ministry of Transport, such trips are problematic when the need arises to conduct contact tracing as “there are no means to record trips and passenger details”.

Despite this, SG Hitch, a Telegram-based group with nearly 55,000 members, continue to see a steady stream of requests on Wednesday (18 Jun) morning.

Great news for Singaporeans

The resumption of carpool services – at least those on formal platforms – will surely be welcomed by Singaporeans who are returning to their physical workplaces during Phase 2 of reopening.

That said, we hope both passengers and drivers will continue to observe safe distancing measures to curb the potential spread of Covid-19.

Our lives may finally have some semblance of normalcy on 19 Jun, but we’ll have to make conscious efforts to adhere to the measures implemented if we want that to last.

