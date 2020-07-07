Obama Praised PAP Candidate Carrie Tan In 2016, Says Young People Like Her Gives Him Hope

As GE2020 heats up, testimonials from leaders and fellow citizens are helping Singaporean voters better understand political candidates and what they can offer.

Perhaps the best testimonial a candidate can receive is from former US President Obama, a well-respected leader globally.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (7 Jul), Minister Of Home Affairs K. Shanmugam shared a video of Mr Obama praising Ms Carrie Tan, a fellow People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate contesting in Nee Soon GRC.

He sang praises of her exemplary leadership and commitment to helping the underprivileged alongside other young people.

Obama praised Carrie Tan during press conference in Singapore

During a diplomatic visit to Singapore in Aug 2016, Obama spoke in a press conference beside Prime Minister Lee, where he mentioned Ms Carrie Tan and her notable achievements.

According to his speech, the then-American president got to know her at a leadership conference celebrating younger leaders in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia the previous year.

Mr Obama apparently found out that the “remarkable young woman” had been on a journey to help underprivileged women become financially self-sufficient — an endeavour he deeply respected.

Carrie Tan runs an NGO focusing on female empowerment

Since 2012, Ms Carrie Tan has been running Daughters Of Tomorrow, a local NGO focusing on female empowerment. She is now a fresh face in politics, representing PAP in Nee Soon GRC.

In her introductory video, the candidate expressed her desire to continue caring for the needy as a policymaker.

Her aspirations to make the world a better place with fellow young leaders in the region moved Obama deeply, who said that young people like her give him hope.

Carrie Tan will be contesting for Nee Soon GRC alongside Law Minister Shanmugam against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Wishing all candidates the best

While some election candidates have come under scrutiny for their past indiscretions, others have gained praise for their capabilities and good character.

This certainly intensifies the competition in GE2020, but we are also assured that our future MPs can make a positive change in the years to come.

We wish all candidates good luck for their campaign efforts.

