Elderly Man Hospitalised For 23 Days After Cat Fell On Him

Over the years, we have seen our fair share of killer litter cases, but ‘killer kitty’? Now that’s something that’s surely unheard of.

Recently, an elderly man in Harbin, China had an extremely unfortunate encounter with a ‘killer kitty’, after a cat fell directly onto him.

The man was immediately knocked unconscious. He was later hospitalised for 23 days following the incident.

Cat falls on man out of nowhere

In the CCTV footage, the elderly man was walking his golden retriever underneath a block.

Out of nowhere, a cat fell onto him.

Falling from a considerable height, it was almost as if the cat fell out of the sky.

Taken by surprise, the man immediately crumpled to the ground from the heavy impact.

It happened so fast that passers-by were startled and left wondering what in the world had just happened.

The cat then casually strolled away from the man, as if nothing had happened.

Dog fights for justice for his owner

The dog which was initially busy sniffing on a nearby grass patch suddenly took notice of the situation.

He walked wearily to check on his unconscious owner, surveying his surroundings.

Moments later, the dog seemed to spot the cat and made his way towards it.

In what appears to be an attempt to ‘avenge’ his owner, the dog cornered the cat, seemingly trying to fight with it.

The fiesty cat swiped his claws in a display of retaliation.

You can watch the full video of the incident here.

Elderly man hospitalised for 23 days after cat falls on him

According to 8World News, the elderly man had to be hospitalised for 23 days following the bizarre incident.

Although he has since been discharged, he is still required to put on a neck brace and undergo physiotherapy.

The culprit in question was eventually identified as a neighbour’s cat that had reportedly fallen off a balcony onto the unsuspecting man.

According to Daily Star, the cat owner didn’t even realise his pet was missing.

Even after watching the footage, he couldn’t believe the events that had played out until the police contacted him to claim his cat.

The victim’s family is now trying to reach a compensation agreement with the cat owner.

A bizarre cat-astrophe

This was certainly a bizarre cat-astrophe. It’s not everyday we see a killer kitty falling onto someone.

We hope the elderly man has a speedy recovery and would be compensated for his suffering during this period.

This incident is also a reminder for pet owners to take responsibility and ensure the safety of both their pets and the people around them.

