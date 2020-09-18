Stray Cat Swallowed Fishing Hook, Brought To Vet By Kind Animal Lover

Disclaimer: The article contains pictures that might be disturbing to some.

Animals are vulnerable to ingesting dangerous objects that are left discarded on the ground.

Recently, a cat named Eden was unfortunate enough to ingest a fishing hook.

Thankfully, a cat lover noticed the kitty’s predicament and saved its life.

This comes just after an otter pup died by fish hook ingestion last Saturday (12 Sep), despite efforts to save its life.

The kitty swallowed bones and ingested a fishing hook

On Tuesday (15 Sep), a cat lover was reportedly on her way home from work when she saw a fishing wire dangling from the rear of a cat. This prompted the lady to bring the cat, which she named Eden, to a vet.

An x-ray scan revealed that Eden had various objects lodged in his digestive tract. This included a fishing hook, line, and sinker.

Eden’s check-up lasted 4 hours while treatments cost almost $4,000. The objects were successfully removed from the cat’s body after undergoing surgery.

Miraculously, the foreign objects did not further damage Eden’s internal organs. The feline is now recovering at the clinic for a few days until his condition improves.

Cat lover calls out irresponsible fishing

In her Facebook post, Eden’s rescuer shared her frustration towards the careless discarding of dangerous objects.

She also highlighted the incident involving an otter’s death from consuming a fishing hook, adding that stray animals like Eden may consume such hooks out of desperation.

The cat lover advised anglers to properly discard their hooks after use, saying,

There is no excuse for you to bring harm to another living being who is also trying their best to survive in this world. Fish hook ingestion not an isolated incident A netizen pointed out that Eden was not the only cat that had ingested a fishing hook. A cat on St. John’s Island had a fishing hook lodged in its stomach for about 2 days before it was removed. Thankfully, the cat was lucky enough to survive the ordeal.

Like Eden’s rescuer, the netizen also called for the responsible discarding of fishing hooks, saying that other animals may not be as lucky.

Discard litter responsibly

The spate of incidents involving animals ingesting discarded fishing objects is an example of how human activities may pose a danger for animals in the vicinity. Discarded fishing hooks, plastic bottles, and even face masks, can become killer litter for wild animals as they are often mistaken for food.

However, further incidents can be mitigated by responsibly discarding such items in a nearby waste bin. Don’t leave them on the ground, where they may pose a risk to animals, and even unwary humans.

