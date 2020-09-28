4 Community Cats In Yishun Go Missing, MP Louis Ng Calls For Information From Public

Yishun doesn’t seem to be a very safe place for cats. About 5 years ago, a spate of community cat deaths in the estate were said to be the work of a cat killer — or killers. Then, it happened again in 2017.

In these cases, cats were found battered, tortured, possibly thrown off buildings, and left for dead.

Now, it may be happening again, as 4 community cats in the estate have gone missing recently.

One has already been found dead, said Nee Soon MP Louis Ng in a Facebook post on Sunday (27 Sep) night.

Source

Cat feeders inform him of chilling trend

According to Mr Ng, who has always been a keen advocate for animals, cat feeders informed him of a chilling trend.

4 community cats in his ward of Nee Soon East have gone missing.

Here are the photos of 3 of them:

Source

Source

Source

In fact, 1 of the cats that are missing (the 2nd one) looks like one that Mr Ng petted in Dec 2019.

Source

1 cat found dead

The 4th one has been found — but not in a good way.

It was found dead on 10 Sep after going missing for 4 days.

Mr Ng didn’t give any details surrounding the mysterious death, but posted a photo seemingly from a resident mourning the poor cat’s passing.

Source

Cats’ usual haunt in Blk 249 & 227

The usual haunt of the missing cats is the vicinity of blocks 249 and 227.

Blk 249, Yishun Avenue 9

Source

Blk 227, Yishun Street 21

Source

Louis Ng appeals for information

Mr Ng has appealed to the public via his Facebook post for any information on the missing cats.

If you spot any them, know of someone who might have taken them, or any other information at all, do comment on his post.

You can also call Shaib at 9821 2929.

Source

Yishun cats have it rough

It’s unclear why cats in Yishun seem to be having it rough. In another suspected abuse case in 2019, an Yishun cat was found dead and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offered a $1,000 reward for information.

Just a few months ago in July, 3 cats in Yishun were injured and died after falling from heights in a span of 3 days.

We’re chilled by the possibility of another spate of cat killings in Yishun, and hope helpful members of the public can come forward with any information so that perpetrators won’t get away with it.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.