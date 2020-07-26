Causeway Closed On Sunday Morning For 2.5 Hours

Though we can’t travel to Johor Baru for leisure yet, the Causeway is still being used for essential work travel and for Malaysians and Singaporeans to return to their respective countries.

However, on Sunday (26 Jul) morning it will be closed till 10.30am.

This is because the foreign ministers of Singapore and Malaysia will be having a meeting.

Source

Closure will take 2.5 hours

In a short Facebook post on Sunday (26 Jul), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) informed the public that the Causeway would be closed.

Source

This closure started at 8am, and will take place till 10.30am – a total of 2.5 hours, the ICA said.

The ICA also advised those who need to travel between countries urgently to use the Tuas Checkpoint at the Second Link, which is still open.

Foreign ministers’ meeting

The reason why the Causeway is closed on Sunday morning is a bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Singapore and Malaysia.

It wasn’t stated why Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein are meeting, however.

Source

However, on 14 Jul, Mr Balakrishnan and Mr Hishammuddin issued a joint statement on an agreement between both countries on the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement.

They allow short-term essential business and official travel, as well as lets citizens of both countries enter for work.

Agreements on the Singapore-Johor Baru Rapid Transit System will also be signed by both countries on 30 Jul.

They will be witnessed at the Causeway by the prime ministers of both countries.

Take note of the closure

For the few people who are travelling between countries for these few hours, do take note of the closure.

You may want to use the Second Link, or simply wait to travel after 10.30am.

MS News will provide updates when more details on the meeting are available.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.