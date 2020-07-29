Causeway To Close For 5 Hours On 30 Jul For JB-S’pore RTS Project Ceremony

After years of negotiation and postponement, the Singapore and Malaysia governments will finally be putting pen to paper for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project.

To facilitate the presentation ceremony for the agreement, the Causeway connecting Woodlands to Johor Bahru will be closed for 5 hours on Thursday (30 Jul).

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority issued an advisory on Tuesday (28 Jul) informing travellers of the closure and urged them to use the Second Link instead.

Causeway closed from 7am-12pm on 30 Jul

According to the Facebook post, the Causeway will be closed on Thursday (30 Jul) between 7am and 12pm.

This is to facilitate the presentation ceremony for the RTS link that both countries recently reached an agreement for.

In light of the closure, the ICA urged those who need to “travel urgently by land” to use the Second Link at Tuas instead.

Details for the RTS project were finalised last week and construction for the long-awaited project is slated to start in Jan 2021. Former Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan wrote on 21 Jul that the “agreed text” is now subject to approval by the both governments.

Vivian Balakrishnan met Malaysian counterparts earlier this week

Earlier this week, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan met his Malaysian counterpart on the Causeway too.

Parties from both sides of the Causeway met to discuss details on the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA).

ICA did not disclose who will be involved in the RTS ceremony on Thursday (30 Jul) but expect to see similar pictures.

Hope RTS system will bring about convenience

We’re glad that both countries have come to an agreement for the RTS system.

We hope the new mode of transport will bring about convenience for residents in both countries, especially those who travel to and fro daily.

Featured image adapted from EdgeProp.