Black Panther Actor Passes Away Aged 43 From Colon Cancer

Black Panther is arguably one of the most popular Marvel movies ever produced, in part due to the stellar acting of lead Chadwick Boseman.

Sadly, the American actor passed away on Saturday (29 Aug) from colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

Black Panther actor diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016

News of his passing first broke via Boseman’s Twitter page on Saturday (29 Aug) morning.

Boseman was reportedly diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and had to go through numerous surgeries and chemotherapy sessions while working on his recent films.

The cancer eventually progressed to stage 4 and he passed away at home on Friday (28 Aug), surrounded by his loved ones.

Wife & loved ones were by his side

The family has expressed their gratitude for the love and prayers received during this difficult time.

Fans have noticed that the eulogy posted on Mr Boseman’s Instagram page alluded to the presence of his wife by his side in his final hours.

The actor had gone red carpet official with his girlfriend, Taylor Simone Ledward, in Jan 2019. The couple is expected to have gotten married at some point, before his passing.

Mr Boseman’s loved ones have also requested privacy during this period of mourning.

Tributes for Chadwick Boseman

Since then, countless tributes have poured in mourning the actor’s passing.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel movies, penned a heartfelt tweet to his fellow cast member.

Chris Evans, AKA Captain America called Boseman a “true original” and mourned the fact that he had so much left to give.

Even Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sent thoughts and prayers to his family.

Wakanda forever

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the actor’s loved ones as well as the millions of fans around the world.

While he is no longer be with us, he leaves behind a rich legacy that will be fondly remembered by many.

Wakanda forever.

Featured image adapted from YouTube and Instagram.