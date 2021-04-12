Incident Involving Chai Chee Comm Cat Feeders & Adopter Under Police Investigation

It is usually good news when community cats get adopted into a warm and safe home.

Unfortunately, a group of cat feeders and an adopter got into a dispute recently, with each accusing one another of unkind behaviour due to a cat that eventually passed away from illness — Snowy.

The issue came to a head when the adopter found her property ruined, and she accused one of the cat feeders of doing it due to the ongoing dispute.

The cat feeders then shot back that the adopter of the community cat had allegedly mistreated it in the days before its passing. They also denied messing up her property.

Eventually, the adopter decided to make a police report for a formal investigation to take place.

Chai Chee comm cat feeders upset with adopter’s accusations

In a Facebook post by “Oreo and her community cats” – a group of local community cat feeders in Chai Chee – they rebutted the adopter’s initial accusations of feeders disrupting her peace after adopting a local community cat affectionately known as Snowy.

In the post, the feeder first emphasised that the adopter’s laundry was not messed up by them.

In addition, they also stated that the community of cat feeders in Chai Chee mainly consists of “retired elderly and one-room flat dwellers.

Chai Chee comm cat feeders allege adopter torture

For the uninitiated, ‘subcut’ implies giving a cat subcutaneous fluids.

While there is a myriad of reasons for providing a cat a subcut, the premise of it constitutes the agenda of providing additional fluids to them to prevent dehydration.

According to the feeder’s side of the story, Snowy did not take too well to the subcut. Yet, the adopter apparently tried her best within her means to provide Snowy with the subcut.

This did not sit too well with Snowy’s feeders, who insisted for the subcut to be stopped at once.

They alleged that the adopter continued with the treatment until her passing, despite their repeated pleas.

According to the feeders, the adopter later blocked them on messaging platforms and could no longer be reached. The feeders also accused her of being “egoistic” and unwilling to listen.

Snowy’s adopter filed police report against accusations

In a he-said-she-said debacle, Snowy’s adopter issued a statement on Sunday (11 Apr) refuting the claims that the feeders made against her.

According to her, the subcut procedure was only attempted twice. She stopped immediately when Snowy showed resistance towards the subcut.

Despite her best attempt at giving Snowy a comfortable life, Ms Ling states that the cat feeders have been “tarnishing” her name online.

She insists that no torture has taken place as alleged by the feeders.

Hence, she decided to make the public post regarding the matter, on the advice of police. She’s also filed a police report.

Wanting the best for community cats

Ultimately, the safety of community cats takes precedence.

We should first and foremost take these kitties into consideration, and try to put aside our differences — especially when it comes to the well-being of these cats.

We hope that this issue will be able to be settled amicably between the cat feeders and adopter.

Above all else, may Snowy rest in peace.

