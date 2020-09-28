ICA E-Service Lets Residents Change Address Online

Moving houses is always a hassle. You have to oversee the renovation, pack all your treasures from home, and then unpack it in the new house.

Source

But that’s not the end. You would have to change your residential address in person within 28 days at a neighbourhood police post (NPP), a neighbourhood police centre (NPC) or at the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

To ease the burden, that process has just been digitalised. From 1 Oct, residents can report a change in address via an E-service launched by the ICA. This is part of ICA’s vision for its Services Centre Next Generation: “No Fuss; No Visit; No Waiting”

Online process requires SingPass only

The current procedure under the National Registration Act requires Singapore citizens and permanent residents to change their address at either an NPP, NPC, or the ICA Building.

For those who moving to a new local address, they’d have to physically present documentations to prove their new residence. Singapore residents moving to or updating an overseas residence would have had to email the ICA instead.

This is mandatory to update the address on their IC within 28 days of moving.

However, starting 1 Oct, this procedure will be a lot easier via ICA’s new e-service.

In a media release on Monday (28 Sep), ICA stated that this e-Service will be operational on its website. It included the steps needed to change an address virtually.

Source

Here are the basic steps you’d have to follow:

Log onto the website using your SingPass A unique PIN will then be sent by post to your new address Enter PIN on the e-Service to confirm your new address Once this is confirmed, ICA will send an acknowledgement that your residential address has been updated The change will be reflected in public agencies’ databases within 1 working day A sticker with the new address will be sent via post and you must attach the sticker to the back of your IC

The media release also notes that it is an offence under the law not to attach the sticker of the new address onto the IC.

Only ICA available for physical address processing from 1 Dec

If residents are unable to do it themselves, they may appoint someone else or a proxy, to apply for the change instead.

The proxy must be a SingPass holder and has to simply enter the applicant’s IC number and the date of issue via the e-Service.

The subsequent steps will be the same as above.

The digitalisation of updating residential addresses will be the new norm moving forward. According to ICA, NPPs and NPCs will no longer be processing changes for residents in person from 1 Dec.

Source

Those who encounter problems doing so online can still visit the ICA for help.

To prevent abuse of the online system, the ICA warned users of the penalty for misusing it. The culprit may be fined up to S$3,000 imprisoned for up to 2 years, or both.

Less fuss less hassle

We believe many Singapore residents would welcome this step as it can be troublesome to head down physically to make the change.

From the comfort of our homes, we can soon save a trip, skip lines and cut waiting times. We laud the ICA and other government bodies for reinventing themselves to make it more efficient for all.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from HDB & NewFortuneTimes.com.