Malaysian Is 3rd Covid-19 Case Linked To Changi Airport Staff

After the first Covid-19 case in a Changi Airport employee who went to work was reported, everyone was on alert.

This was especially after news revealed that his housemate was also infected.

Today (30 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) added yet another case to the group.

3rd case was already on quarantine

According to MOH’s press release, the third case is a 23-year-old Malaysian male who was asymptomatic.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that he’s indeed the third case to be linked to the Changi Airport employee.

Since he was a close contact of the first 2 cases, he was already under quarantine.

A mandatory swab test picked up his infection, confirming him as a new community case on Wednesday (30 Sep).

2 Covid-19 infections linked to Changi Airport staff in 3 days

Following the first 2 linked cases including the Changi Airport employee, this marks the third Covid-19 case in just 3 days.

MOH, however, has not declared any cluster nor disclosed details of where he may have worked at.

The list of places visited by Covid-19 patients does repeat Orchis Food Court at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on the following dates:

16 Sep – 8am – 8.30am

17 Sep – 9.40am – 10.50am

18 Sep – 12.45pm – 1.20pm

24 Sep – 9.25am – 9.55am

24 Sep – 4.25pm – 5pm

25 Sep – 12pm – 12.30pm

Whether any of the above cases had visited the food court at any of these times is unclear, and we’d caution against making premature conclusions.

Popular places made visited locations list

MOH also added several popular places to the list, including:

Tan Yu at 313@somerset – 25 Sep, 8pm – 9.35pm

Bugis+ – 26 Sep, 1.10pm – 2.40pm

Bugis Junction – 26 Sep, 1.30pm – 2.40pm

IMM – 27 Sep, 5.10pm – 5.50pm

The Starbucks at Sun Plaza also appeared twice on the list, on 28 and 29 Sep.

You can read the full list here.

Continue to be careful when out & about

Though community cases have remained low, recurring patterns of visited places making the list is proof that the threat of infection can be anywhere.

This is not to say that it’s not safe to go out. It is, but you have to remember to have a mask on unless you’re eating or drinking, and to practice safe distancing.

Sanitise your hands constantly, and see a doctor if you feel unwell. The fight against Covid-19 isn’t over yet, so let’s not let our guards down.

Featured image adapted from The New York Times.