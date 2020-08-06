Changi General Hospital Has Light Display From 7.30-9pm Till 10 Aug

Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak here in Singapore, many iconic buildings here have put up light displays thanking our frontline workers for their hard work.

The latest to join the illuminating ‘movement’ is Changi General Hospital (CGH), and some of the buildings located around its vicinity.

From now till 10 Jun, they will be lit up in colours of the Singapore flag as they pay tribute to frontline workers battling the coronavirus.

Changi General Hospital light display thanks healthcare workers

According to CGH’s Facebook post, 3 buildings will be taking part in this light display:

The Integrated Building at Changi General Hospital

St Andrew’s Community Hospital

Anglican Care Centre (Simei).

Pictures uploaded on social media show the Singapore flag projected on The Integrated Building at CGH building.

Here’s another shot of the light display taken from atop the link bridge which connects to the main CGH buildings.

Over at the adjacent St. Andrew’s Community Hospital, a message showing gratitude to healthcare workers was shone on the building.

The facade of the Anglican Care Centre (Simei) is also illuminated with a projection of the Merlion with the #SGUNITED hashtag — a rallying call for Singaporeans to stay united in the ongoing war against the pandemic.

Light display from 7.30-9pm till 10 Aug

The buildings will be illuminated till next Monday (10 Aug) for 1.5 hours each night from 7.30-9pm.

So if you happen to stay around the vicinity and are thinking of plans over the National Day weekend, why not head on down to snap some pictures?

Props to our healthcare workers

While the light display at CGH isn’t quite as spectacular as others we’ve seen across the island, it certainly isn’t any less meaningful.

Indeed, kudos to our healthcare workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 outbreak, tiding our nation through such uncertain times.

