Changi Lounge Has PC Pods & Meeting Nooks For $12/Hr Work Sessions

Whether you’re working from home or in the office, you occasionally need a change in scenery to remain productive.

Locals eager for a refreshing alternative can access the Changi Airport Lounge for $$12 for 2 hours and an additional $4 for every extension per hour.

The swanky space has PC pods, comfy meeting nooks, and sleeping pods that can make anyone feel like an executive.

Changi lounge luxe workspaces

In the past, Changi Lounge seemed to be the ideal space for recovering from jet lag after a long flight.

Since we have to remain on the island due to the coronavirus, Changi Airport launched a special promotion wherein locals could reserve the space for relaxation or business meetings.

We’ve seen many co-working spaces in the city, but none seem to match the grandeur and affordability of these areas.

Safe distancing seems to be a breeze for teams because of the numerous sofas and armchairs available in the lounge.

Science says interior design can boost productivity and we bet you can finish your backlog of tasks here. Regardless of your job, we believe you’ll feel like a successful CEO when working in this atas nook.

Zen PC pods & meeting rooms

Intensive tasks that demand a good dose of CPU power often require a powerful desktop. So, you’ll be delighted to find that Changi Lounge is equipped with iMacs and access to high-speed internet connectivity.

Those who want to impress their clients and brainstorm with co-workers can book meeting rooms with video conferencing facilities. One room can host up to 4 people and these packages include complimentary snacks and drinks.

The lounge also includes well-designed meeting areas with posh chandeliers and a tranquil environment for high-stakes business meetings.

Nap room with sleeping pods

Futuristic sleeping pods designed with ergonomic perfection are the main attraction in their nap rooms. Users can lie down in a ‘zero-gravity position’ that can relax muscles and reduce pressure on the cardiac system.

Tasty refreshments

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Changi Lounge will not be serving up buffet meals. Instead, visitors can expect complimentary refreshments like coffee and light snacks.

Those that crave a full meal can avail of their premium package priced at $27. This includes a hot meal bento, according to Milelion.

Changi Lounge pricing & packages

Interested visitors can check out the prices and packages from their official website.

Here are the details:

Lounge access

2 hours: S$12

Extension per hour: S$4

Meeting Room

Single Room (up to 4 pax): S$60 for 1 hour

Double Room (up to 8 pax): S$120 for 1 hour

Extension per room: S$20 per hour

Booking a meeting room bookings or 4-hour lounge access includes a free 4-hours parking perk.

Changi Lounge is certified by SG Clean by Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board. It exercises safe management practices in place so visitors are guaranteed a safe environment in these gorgeous areas.

Booking fancy meetings & work sessions

When it comes to business, impressions matter. That’s exactly why some business owners should check out Changi Lounge to inspire investors’ confidence to close crucial deals.

In contrast, working-class folks can book this gorgeous area for their much-needed work away from home sessions.

Interested visitors can make a reservation by getting in touch via email or calling them for bookis. Here’s the Google Map pin of how to get there.

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, Level 1

Operating hours: 10am-10pm, daily

Contact number: +65 6513 8743

Nearest MRT: Changi Airport Station

Website: Jewel Changi Airport

We may not be able to travel like usual, but at least you can return to the airport and fuel your wanderlust in this beloved lounge.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport & Instagram.