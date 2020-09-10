M’sia Restaurant Serves Chendol Pizza, Collab Features Chendol Toppings Baked On Pizza Dough
Chendol might be many Asians’ go-to refreshment for surviving the humid weather, but a Malaysian restaurant has turned this cool dessert into a piping hot meal.
Food website KL Foodie has shared in a Facebook post that the eatery – deceptively named US Pizza – is offering baked chendol pizza.
This unexpected fusion is a collaboration between US Pizza and a chendol stall named Penang Road Famous Teochew Chendul.
Just when we thought we’ve seen it all in terms of bizarre food combinations.
Chendol toppings on pizza dough
As an ode to the popular Asian dessert, the pizza’s toppings include pandan-flavored palm flour noodles, red beans, and sweet corn.
However, unlike traditional chendol, the ingredients are placed on top of pizza dough instead of thinly shaved ice.
Copious amounts of light coconut milk and gula melaka syrup is also poured on top of the pizza.
Thanks to this creative confection, you can find out what a hot chendol tastes like — a possibility that we never imagined.
How it’s baked
On 1st impression, you might not want to give this dish a chance. So, let’s take a look at the behind-the-scenes baking process, which could change your mind.
First, gula melaka syrup is added to the base of the hand-stretched pizza dough.
Next, the dough is placed into an oven.
Regardless of your opinion on what toppings go on a pizza, we can all agree that no pizza is complete without cheese.
So, after leaving the oven, a layer of mozzarella cheese is drizzled on top of the dough.
Key ingredients such as corn, red bean, and chendol jelly are then added.
Finally, the pizza is baked again and served on a warm platter.
Netizens revolt
Judging from the comments on KL Foodie’s posts, many netizens weren’t too impressed by the new dish.
Some were speechless, saying that creative should have its limits.
Many felt that the hot and cool combination wouldn’t be nice.
Others were concerned about a potential threat to health.
At least one may have thought it was a symbol of the end of civilised humanity.
How to get chendol pizza
For all that trouble, the chendol pizza isn’t too pricey.
A 9-inch regular-sized pizza costs just S$12.47 (38 RM).
For now, it’s only available at US Pizza outlets in Penang, Klang Valley, Kedah and Perak.
You can also visit the brand’s Facebook page and website to learn more about this unusual combination.
Something to try at least once?
When it comes to food, the possibilities are endless.
We had never entertained the possibility of hot chendol in our minds, but now it’s all we can think about, for better or for worse.
For now, the Covid-19 pandemic, which has closed the Singapore-Malaysia border for leisure travellers till the end of the year, is stopping us from trying this treat.
Once the border opens, though, it isn’t fair to make up your mind about the pizza without trying it at least once, right?
Will you try the chendol pizza? Let us know in the comments.
Featured image from Facebook.