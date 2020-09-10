M’sia Restaurant Serves Chendol Pizza, Collab Features Chendol Toppings Baked On Pizza Dough

Chendol might be many Asians’ go-to refreshment for surviving the humid weather, but a Malaysian restaurant has turned this cool dessert into a piping hot meal.

Food website KL Foodie has shared in a Facebook post that the eatery – deceptively named US Pizza – is offering baked chendol pizza.

This unexpected fusion is a collaboration between US Pizza and a chendol stall named Penang Road Famous Teochew Chendul.

Source

Just when we thought we’ve seen it all in terms of bizarre food combinations.

Chendol toppings on pizza dough

As an ode to the popular Asian dessert, the pizza’s toppings include pandan-flavored palm flour noodles, red beans, and sweet corn.

However, unlike traditional chendol, the ingredients are placed on top of pizza dough instead of thinly shaved ice.

Source

Copious amounts of light coconut milk and gula melaka syrup is also poured on top of the pizza.

Source

Thanks to this creative confection, you can find out what a hot chendol tastes like — a possibility that we never imagined.

How it’s baked

On 1st impression, you might not want to give this dish a chance. So, let’s take a look at the behind-the-scenes baking process, which could change your mind.

First, gula melaka syrup is added to the base of the hand-stretched pizza dough.

Source

Next, the dough is placed into an oven.

Source

Regardless of your opinion on what toppings go on a pizza, we can all agree that no pizza is complete without cheese.

So, after leaving the oven, a layer of mozzarella cheese is drizzled on top of the dough.

Source

Key ingredients such as corn, red bean, and chendol jelly are then added.

Source

Finally, the pizza is baked again and served on a warm platter.

Source

Netizens revolt

Judging from the comments on KL Foodie’s posts, many netizens weren’t too impressed by the new dish.

Some were speechless, saying that creative should have its limits.

Source

Many felt that the hot and cool combination wouldn’t be nice.

Source

Others were concerned about a potential threat to health.

Source

At least one may have thought it was a symbol of the end of civilised humanity.

Source

How to get chendol pizza

For all that trouble, the chendol pizza isn’t too pricey.

A 9-inch regular-sized pizza costs just S$12.47 (38 RM).

Source

For now, it’s only available at US Pizza outlets in Penang, Klang Valley, Kedah and Perak.

You can also visit the brand’s Facebook page and website to learn more about this unusual combination.

Something to try at least once?

When it comes to food, the possibilities are endless.

We had never entertained the possibility of hot chendol in our minds, but now it’s all we can think about, for better or for worse.

For now, the Covid-19 pandemic, which has closed the Singapore-Malaysia border for leisure travellers till the end of the year, is stopping us from trying this treat.

Once the border opens, though, it isn’t fair to make up your mind about the pizza without trying it at least once, right?

Will you try the chendol pizza? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image from Facebook.