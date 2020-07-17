Cheng He Ti Tong X Jian Cardboard Merch Inspired By Streetwear Brands

From East Coast Plan to Famous Jamus apparel, folks from Singaplex have launched a number of apparel collections based off the general election this year.

Well, GE2020 might be over, but the Singapore meme site is not showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to releasing election merchandise.

On Friday (17 Jul), Singaplex unveiled yet another collection, this time, inspired by Reform Party candidate Charles Yeo’s iconic ‘pick up’ lines during GE2020.

You can relive his highlight reel here in a televised speech on behalf of his party members.

We outline the merch deets below.

1. Cheng He Ti Tong Champion T-Shirt – $57

Spelt out in a cursive font resembling that used by streetwear brand, Champion, the Cheng He Ti Tong (成何体统) shirt is for those who like things low-key.

Your friends might have to squint hard in order to make out the words, but we guarantee they will have a good laugh after realising what it means.

Colour: White, black, navy

Size: S, M, L, XL, 2XL

2. Cheng He Ti Tong Cross “White” T-Shirt – $45

If you prefer something ‘louder’, consider getting the Cross “White” T-shirt instead, which has the keyword “CARDBOARD” and a box printed on the front. No prizes for correctly guessing what material the box is made of.

There’s also a massive cross on the back of the shirt with the words “成何体统” (Cheng He Ti Tong) printed above it.

Colour: White, black

Size: S, M, L, XL, 2XL

3. Cheng He Ti Tong Cross “White” Hoodie- $118

The Cross “White” design is also available in the form of a sweater. We heard the weather late-July is going to be pretty wet, so this will come in handy if you decide to buy it.

Many might be turned away by the $118 price tag. But think of it this way, it looks pretty darn similar to designs by the atas Off-White, so you’re definitely going to get noticed by fashionistas and hypebeasts as they wonder where you got the apparel from.

Colour: White, black

Size: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL

4. Cheng He Ti Tong Cross “White” iPhone Case – $48

Singaplex has also launched iPhone cases as part of the Cheng He Ti Tong collection for those who would love to ‘dress’ their phones as well.

Colour: Black

Phone models: iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max iPhone X/XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus, iPhone 7/8/SE

Free shipping for purchases above $60

Singaplex charges $5 shipping for all orders, but that’ll be waived if you spend more than $60.

Products, however, will take around 1-2 weeks to be shipped, but you know what they say — all good things are worth the wait.

Check out their online store here for more information and products from their other collections.

Cheng He Ti Tong, if you ever forget GE2020

The Cheng He Ti Tong X Jian Cardboard collection is ideal for those who want a piece of apparel to remember the historical GE2020 by.

Next time your friends say something absurd or unbelievable, flash the back of your phone case or hoodie at them.

That will save you the effort of uttering the words Cheng He Ti Tong or the more universal double-u-tee-eff.

Featured image adapted from Singaplex.