Banana Bouquet Man Proposes With Raw Chicken, Wipes Off Tears When Rejected

Many of us would go to great lengths to pursue the love of our lives. However, most do not attain as much fame as the man who recently proposed to the girl of his dreams with a banana bouquet.

While he was rejected on his previous attempt, it didn’t take long for him to give it another try.

Late on Tuesday (8 Sep), footage surfaced on social media showing the man proposing to his crush.

Instead of using bananas – or broccoli – the man decided to profess his love using a single raw chicken. You can watch the man’s latest proposal in full here.

Source

Man confesses love using chicken bouquet

In his latest confession, the man approached his dream girl while she was sitting alone in a restaurant.

Source

A back and forth conversation about their compatibility soon ensued. Even though the lady was insistent that they were not meant to be, the guy was adamant on expressing his affection.

Source

After receiving raucous applause from diners seated near him, the man announced that he had another gift for the lady.

Presumably scarred from previous confessions, the woman immediately screamed and pleaded for the man not to remove the gift from the box.

Source

The guy, however, was unwavering in his quest for love. Laying down the huge box he was carrying, the man proceeded to unveil a raw chicken bouquet he had prepared.

Source

Man kneels down & presents chicken to lady

Diners around the area couldn’t help but burst out laughing as the man promised to prepare a hearty bowl of soup using the chicken.

The lady was visibly stunned by the ‘gift’ and did not answer the man.

Not willing to accept “no” as an answer, the man ‘reinforced’ his proposal by kneeling on the ground and presenting the chicken as a tribute by holding it by its neck.

Source

The man said he realised she had lost weight and that the bowl of soup will do her some good.

Despite repeated calls from the lady to keep the chicken bouquet, the man remained on his knees in a display of defiance.

At one point, the lady slammed the chair repeatedly on the ground in desperation.

Source

The lady appeared to be pretty put off by the sight of the raw chicken as she grabbed it from the man and placed it back in the box.

Source

Kowtowed to each other

The man appears to be a man of routine. Seeing that his latest proposal wasn’t going well, he laid down on the floor — something he also did in his previous confession.

Source

Things soon become heated between the two. When asked why she repeatedly rejected his advances, the lady screamed,

How do you expect me to say yes when you bring such gifts?

The man replied saying that he’s simply different from everyone else.

He then asked the lady if she preferred diamond rings — a preview of things to come?

As the lady was berating him, the man went down on his knees and kowtowed, pleading her to accept his proposal.

Source

This time, the lady decided to challenge the man. She swiftly got down in a kowtow position and asked the man to not look for her again.

Source

It’s common for couples to kowtow to each other during traditional Chinese weddings. Could this be a sign of things to come? Only time will tell.

That was presumably too much for him to watch as he extended a hand and helped her to her feet.

Source

Man wipes off tears as girl leaves

At around the 8:50 mark of the video, the woman grabbed her mask and wore it, signalling that she was about to leave.

Source

Before stomping out of the restaurant, the lady gave the man a stern warning,

Don’t ever look for me again!

As he watched the girl of his dream leave, the man appeared heartbroken as he wiped tears off his face.

Source

What bouquet will he prepare next?

While the proposals would likely have made many of our days, the lady on the receiving end of them would understandably feel frustrated too.

Do you think we’ll see more proposals from the man in the future? If so, what special bouquets do you think he’ll prepare next? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.