$0.55 Chicken Rice For Seniors On National Day

2020 has passed by in a whirl, and before we know it, National Day is creeping close.

While this year’s National Day may be a little different, as most of us we won’t be able to attend the National Day Parade in person, there are still other quintessential Singaporean things that we can do.

And there’s no more Singaporean way to celebrate 9 Aug than seeking out great deals, much less for one of our national dishes — chicken rice.

$0.55 chicken rice

On National Day, one chicken rice store is offering chicken rice at just $0.55 to all seniors — to them, that means anyone above 50 years old.

That’s even cheaper than what a cup of kopi costs!

Everybody else will get to enjoy this local comfort food at a 55% discount.

Sounds too good to be true?

Well, it does come with just a small catch.

Wear red & white to enjoy discount

Patrons who want the discount simply have to head to OK Chicken Rice donning the colours of our national flag. No fowl play necessary.

These promotions will run all day at both OK Chicken Rice outlets in St George and Ang Mo Kio.

Why 55%? Because it will be Singapore’s 55th birthday, of course!

Non-seniors get discount on full menu

For those not yet of “eligible” age, not to worry, the store won’t leave anyone out.

Non-seniors will get to enjoy a whopping 55% discount off anything on the menu.

Chicken rice stall gives back to the community

OK Chicken Rice is no stranger to offering promotions.

It seems like they love celebrating Singapore’s birthday with customers, as last year they offered a similar promotion during National Day.

Beyond that, they’ve often given back to the community. For example, just earlier this year, they launched a heartwarming “Pay it forward” campaign for people to treat someone in need of a meal during the tough ‘Circuit Breaker’ period.

It also sent free meals to healthcare workers.

National Day with our national dish

So if you want to celebrate National Day with the quintessential Singapore dish, head down to OK Chicken Rice’s outlets, which are halal-certified:

Ang Mo Kio

Address: Blk 721 Ang Mo Kio, Singapore 560721

Opening Hours: 9am-9pm

St George’s

Address: Blk 3 St George’s, Singapore 32000

Opening Hours: 9am-9pm

