Chickens Cross The KJE After Lorry They’re In Flips Over

Why did the chicken cross the road?

Apparently, because the lorry flipped over. That’s what happened this morning, on the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

Though Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that one person suffered minor injuries, it’s not clear how many chickens were harmed in the accident.

Huge lorry flipped over & blocked all lanes

The pictures posted by Singapore roads accident on Facebook showed an overturned lorry lying on its side, blocking all lanes on the KJE.

SCDF said in a statement that the accident occurred at around 4.15am this morning (25 Jun), along the KJE towards Woodlands, near the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit.

Since they needed time to move the obstruction, they had to close the exit this morning.

Chickens crossed the KJE

The lorry involved in the accident was carrying crates of chickens, which toppled onto the road, setting some free.

Though the accident was unfortunate, seeing chickens literally crossing the road like the age-old conundrum was certainly a sight to behold.

Hopefully, none of them were harmed in the accident.

Real-life animal crossing

Accidents are no laughing matter, but this one definitely brought a smile to our faces.

We hope both the chickens, and those involved in the accident are safe and well.

Drive carefully, especially when it’s late at night, and make sure to slow down when making turns. Always be alert and in a good condition to drive, too.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and we need to uphold it no matter what.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.