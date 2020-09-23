Children Below 6 Now Don’t Have To Wear Mask Outside, As They Don’t Have Necessary Coordination

Parents, have you had a headache every time you bring your young children outdoors during the Covid-19 pandemic?

No, it’s not because the virus is making you ill, but it’s because it’s just a chore to make your kid wear a mask properly, and ensure it stays on for the whole excursion.

Thus, you might be thankful now that children below the age of 6 will no longer need to wear a mask outside the home, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH raises cut-off age from 2 to 6 years old

MOH issued a press statement on Wednesday (23 Sep), saying it will raise the legal cut-off age for children to wear masks.

That means now it will be mandatory only for children who are 6 years old and older to wear masks outside.

This is higher than the current age limit of 2 years old and above.

Based on WHO & Unicef guidelines

The ministry said that the move is in line with guidelines recently issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef).

Both agencies have said that young children below 6 years old may not have the coordination necessary to wear masks properly.

They also noted something that many parents would no doubt be fully aware of: Constant adult supervision is needed to make sure that these young children use their masks correctly to ensure safety.

MOH allows children below 13 to use face shield

This is actually reflected in MOH’s current guidelines, which allow children below 13 years old to wear a face shield instead of a face mask.

That’s consistent with WHO and Unicef’s guidelines, MOH said.

However, Singapore’s laws don’t fully reflect this yet — hence the move now to make it official.

Children still encouraged to wear masks

However, MOH still strongly encourages young children to wear a mask or face shield to protect them from Covid-19.

This is especially when they’re in a group setting or when interacting with other people.

For example, one occasion where mask-wearing is advised is during preschool activities.

MOH also advised that children should be supervised when wearing masks or face shields, if they don’t have the coordination that’s needed to wear them properly.

A sigh of relief for parents

Now that young children don’t have to wear face masks outside any more, parents might breathe a sigh of relief.

However, Covid-19 hasn’t gone away yet, despite the steady reduction in numbers.

Thus, if you value your child’s health and that of those who come into contact with him or her, it’s still best to ensure your child wears a mask or at least a face shield if possible.

