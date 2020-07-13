Bus Driver In China Responsible For Deadly Accident

A bus was travelling on a bridge in Guizhou province, Southwest of China last Tuesday (7 Jul) when an unspeakable horror happened.

Footage showed the bus slowing down before taking a sharp turn, swerving into the opposite lane with oncoming traffic.

The bus went across 5 lanes then hit the guardrail, before tragically plunging into the reservoir.

The driver himself had drowned in the accident. About 20 other passengers – mostly comprising students – lost their lives too.

Bus driver in China was upset over demolition of house

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the accident was found to be intentionally caused by the driver. He had worked this bus route since 1997.

52-year-old driver Zhang was said to be frustrated when the house he was living in was demolished for an urban renovation project.

He had complained to a government hotline, saying that his house shouldn’t be destroyed before a new one was granted to him.

Driver was drinking while driving

Zhang had poured baijiu liquour into a bottle and took it to work that day at about 9am, drinking it when the bus stopped at a station.

SCMP reports that he had called his girlfriend at 11.39am and made cynical, pessimistic remarks on the phone about life. He resumed driving the bus at 11.47am.

At 12.09pm, he took a swig of alcohol again at a stop. And about 3 minutes later, he drove across 5 lanes and crashed right into the reservoir.

Students sitting for university entrance exams were amongst those onboard

Rescue efforts found that 21 people – including Zhang – have died and 16 were injured.

Authorities are unclear how many people were onboard the bus at the time and how many of those were students.

But it is believed that some students scheduled to take the gaokao university entrance exams were on the bus. These exams were postponed a month because of Covid-19.

Our condolences to victims and their families

This tragedy is a regrettable one that is extremely saddening to hear about.

We cannot begin the fathom the pain of these families.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to those involved in the accident and their families, we hope the injured are recovering well.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.