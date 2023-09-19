Woman From China Says Visiting S’pore Is Like Staying Home, Points Out Many Chinese Brands

Woman From China Spots Many Chinese Brands In Singapore

Many people travel overseas for a break from their day-to-day routine, experiencing sights and sounds different from what they get in their home country.

However, a woman from China who recently visited Singapore claimed that many of the sights here are similar to those in her home country.

These familiar sights include Chinese brands like Haidilao, Luckin Coffee, and Miniso, which prompted her to declare that it was as if she never left home at all.

Woman from China spots Chinese brands like Haidilao & MINISO

Back in June, Xiaohongshu user @林林拎不清 shared a video titled “Travelling overseas, but not completely”, documenting her trip to Singapore.

The OP — who’s from Dalian, China — did not elaborate on why she felt that way, but it was pretty clear from the ensuing footage.

After showing footage taken from an airline — presumably from her flight to Singapore — she shared clips of several stores in Singapore:

Heytea

Haidilao

Yang Guo Fu Mala Tang

MINISO

Mixue

Juewei Singapore

Helens Singapore

Xiao Long Kan Hotpot

YISHION

Tanyu

Luckin Coffee

Even though these might seem like stores randomly strung together, all of them share a similarity — they all originated in China.

Despite having seen and probably patronised these stores before, the woman still ended up purchasing from some of them here in Singapore.

Visits other places with a more ‘local’ flavour

Even though the OP might have chanced upon sights commonly found in her home country, she also took time to travel to other parts of Singapore that are more ‘local’.

Last Monday (11 Sep), she shared a post about how fruits in Chinatown are larger and cheaper than those in malls.

Whether she’s been here for multiple visits in just a few months or if she’s been staying in Singapore the whole time is unclear.

On Sunday (17 Sep), the user shared a review of a restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport. She compared the experience to dining in a tropical rainforest.

The Xiaohongshu user certainly isn’t the only person who has expressed controversial opinions about Singapore. In July, a tourist pointed out that Singapore isn’t her favourite place to visit due to high costs.

